How the UAE aims to deliver personalised healthcare for Emiratis

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the formation of the board of the Emirati Genome Program.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, will chair the board of the initiative which aims to provide preventive and personalised healthcare for the Emirati population.

This is achieved by understanding citizens’ genetic makeup to deliver the next wave of key innovations that holds the promise for a healthier local community now and for future generations.

The program seeks to provide the best healthcare system for all Emiratis, understand the nature of the genetic diseases prevalent among the UAE population, implement personalised medicine and provide accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment, a statement said.

It added that accurate genomic studies can help in the prevention of genetic and chronic diseases in the future generations and equip national competencies to re-shape the future of healthcare policies in cooperation with the highest medical research centres.

The council will oversee the execution of government genomics programmes and propose legislation to govern the field in coordination with health regulators across the country.

It will also regulate data acquisition and storage and establish a system for issuing ethics and consent approvals for all genomics programmes.

As part of its role in governing multiple novel programmes, including the national biobanking programme, the council will support technology start-ups and companies and build partnerships with world-leading technology firms to drive cutting-edge genomics research, the statement said.

It added that among the council’s responsibilities is supporting new innovative therapies for rare and chronic diseases and developing technical training and graduate programmes and knowledge incubators to build the next generation of omics professionals.

The board also includes Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of State for Advanced Technology Sarah Al Amiri (pictured above), Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Al Olama, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Health Sheikh Abdulla Mohammed Al Hamed, director-general of the Dubai Health Authority Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, vice chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, president of Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence Professor Eric Xing and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School George Church.