UAE firm inks Moderna deal to distribute Covid vaccines, boosters

Moderna, the biotechnology company pioneering vaccines, and Magenta Investments, a pharmaceutical and healthcare company that is part of a UAE-based conglomerate, on Wednesday announced a new agreement to distribute its Covid-19 vaccine.

The agreement will also see the delivery of Moderna’s updated variant booster candidates, once authorised, in the UAE during 2021 and 2022.

“We welcome the opportunity to work alongside Magenta for the distribution of our vaccine in the UAE,” said Corinne Le Goff, chief commercial officer of Moderna. “Together with our partners, we hope to advance our goal to expand access to our vaccine globally, and support governments such as the UAE in protecting their citizens, residents and visitors against the pandemic.”

Dr Zahid Al Sabti, managing director of Magenta Investments, added: “As the world continues to endure the drastic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we feel privileged to be taking part in the global effort to enhance the protection of humanity by making available this highly advanced vaccine in the United Arab Emirates.”

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Pharmaceutical inked a three-year deal with Moderna Switzerland to sell and distribute its Covid-19 vaccine in the kingdom.

Riyadh-based Tabuk, a unit of Tadawul-listed Astra Industrial Group (AIG), said the contract which is renewable also gives it the opportunity to discuss expanding business opportunities with Moderna inside or outside the kingdom for products other than its Covid-19 vaccine.

The World Health Organisation approved Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use at the end of April, and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug in December 2020.

On Thursday, the US drug maker requested that the FDA approve the coronavirus shot for adolescents age 12 to 17. Pfizer and BioNTech have had their shots cleared for use in 12 to 15 year olds, and last week the UAE announced it would begin testing the China-made Sinopharm vaccine in adolescents.

Some Moderna recipients have reported heart problems, but the company said that scientific evidence it has reviewed doesn’t suggest that its Covid-19 vaccine was the cause of a heart condition.

Magenta is the healthcare arm of Mawarid Holding Investment and the Emirates Business Group.