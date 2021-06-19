Jebel Ali Free Zone sees 12% growth in health care, pharmaceutical customer base

The UAE’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) saw 12 percent growth in its healthcare and pharmaceutical customer base between 2019 and 2020.

The DP World-owned free zone houses 174 companies from 41 countries and provides 1,100 jobs. In 2019, the volume of trade in the segment stood at 25,000 metric tonnes, valued at AED900 million.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the need for medical supplies into sharp focus globally as shortages cropped up in many countries at the onset of the pandemic.

“The boom in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment in Jafza has highlighted the core competencies of the sector in the Middle East and the seamless connectivity DP World, UAE Region offers to over 3.5 billion consumers through the highly efficient trade and logistics hub in Jebel Ali, which includes Jafza and the Jebel Ali Port,” said Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and managing director, DP World – UAE Region and Jafza.

The healthcare sector in the UAE has rapidly expanded to meet the evolving needs of the population, helping the nation in its endeavour to become a regional medical tourism hub. Partnerships and initiatives by the government and private and public sector companies are helping to achieve these goals.

“Our trade and logistics hub has expedited global distribution of Covid-19 equipment and played a key role in the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance, an initiative launched in January 2021. As a smart trade enabler, we have ensured a flawless supply chain throughout 2020, irrespective of the dynamic market conditions,” he said.

As the only free zone with the ability to support indigenous manufacturing for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, Jafza has facilities dedicated to the storage of ancillary vaccine preparation and administration items. Additionally, Jebel Ali Port has temperature-controlled warehouses and also consists of nearly 10,000 reefer points spread across the terminals to power refrigerated containers and support the pharmaceutical trade.