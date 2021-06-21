How coronavirus impacted healthcare communications

With much of the world still glued to their screens for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, the healthcare industry has been thrust to the front and centre of the public eye.

While previously mainly those with a vested interest would follow news on healthcare, Covid-19 shifted that to a much broader audience with the “whole world looking at healthcare”, said Kath Kerry, president of Europe and Middle East at GCI Health, a global healthcare communications agency.

“It’s been quite an interesting time from a healthcare communications point of view. I often try and explain to my family what I do and suddenly they are seeing it on the front page of every national newspaper worldwide,” Kerry told Arabian Business.

“What Covid-19 has done is make healthcare provision, and the impact of healthcare, a critical KPI for the pharmaceutical industry and the wider government and stakeholders, because it pushed it to the forefront of everybody’s mind,” she added.

Kerry described this situation as a “double-edged sword”, creating opportunities for both success and scrutiny.

“Individuals would look to their country’s governments to provide accurate, authentic and up-to-date information, but there’s also a lot of ambiguity and scientific content that many people don’t understand,” she explained.

“I think what it’s resulted in is our need to work with our clients to drive authentic and transparent communication which puts people at its centre,” she added.

Healthcare communications, unlike communications for other industries, operates in a highly regulated environment, even more so as a result of Covid-19, explained Kerry.

Kath Kerry, president of Europe and Middle East at GCI Health

“The pandemic has resulted in a much closer scrutiny on the industry, particularly the pharmaceutical industry, and it’s positioned healthcare at the forefront of government interest and investment: as we’ve seen in the UAE, it’s become a critical KPI for the government and a measure of success,” she said.

“This has underlined the need for specialised healthcare communication experts to help advise clients and help them navigate and guide them through this health and human care ecosystem.”

The healthcare industry also went digital during the height of the pandemic with tele-medicine appointments and virtual congresses becoming commonplace and Kerry said they’ve worked closely with their clients to “navigate the new normal and adopt a digital first mentality”.

In June, PR company Asdaa’BCW announced the integration of its healthcare team with GCI Health. Commenting on the partnership, Kerry said: “The partnership is really exciting and it was the right time for us to bring GCI Health to the Middle East. Our ambition is to reimagine healthcare in the Middle East and we want to work with our clients to grow their presence and positively impact the lives of the public that they serve.”