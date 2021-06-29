Abu Dhabi to restrict access to selection of public places to vaccinated people only

Only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter certain public places in Abu Dhabi, according to the latest announcement from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

The first phase of the new precautionary measures, which were approved by the committee, includes shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, except supermarkets and pharmacies.

It also includes gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

However, according to a report from Abu Dhabi Media Office: “The decision does not apply to unvaccinated individuals with vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on Alhosn app, nor to children aged 15 and under.”

The latest measures will come into effect from Friday, August 20.

It was added that the decision is part of proactive measures put in place by the emirate, which also include pre-emptive testing campaigns in industrial areas and densely populated areas, the use of modern and innovative technologies to detect infection, and the ongoing vaccination campaign, including offering a booster dose to those eligible.

It was revealed by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee that more than 93 percent of target groups in the emirate have been vaccinated.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi started using EDE Covid-19 scanners at various shopping malls, some residential areas and all land and air entry points in the emirate, as a means of detecting coronavirus.

The UAE boasts one of the highest inoculation rates globally. Cases of coronavirus have fallen from a peak of 4,000 a day in February, but have still hovered at about 2,000 since March.

Late on Monday, the US raised its travel warning for the UAE to the highest risk level, while the Gulf nation continues to be on a “red list” for travel to the UK.

Vaccines from Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc and China’s Sinopharm are approved for use in the UAE.