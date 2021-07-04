UAE approves use of Moderna coronavirus vaccine: reports

The United Arab Emirates, which overtook Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation, approved the use of coronavirus vaccine produced by Moderna Inc., Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention approved of the vaccine’s emergency registration after clinical trials, the newspaper said.

Vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc are available in the UAE, though the country’s vaccination program has hinged on Sinopharm, which is being produced locally. The government said it plans to offer a third Sinopharm shot to people who’ve already got two doses.

It was announced on Sunday that the UAE has overtaken Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

The Arabian Gulf nation has so far administered 15.5 million doses, enough to cover 72.1 percent of its mostly expatriate population of 10 million based on a two-dose regimen. The Seychelles has administered enough doses to cover 71.7 percent of its population of just under 100,000.