‘Achieving excellence is critical’: Acino Pharma shares regional vision following partnership with UAE’s Pharmax

The mood of the UAE health sector is buoyant. Government analysis predicts a post-coronavirus boom that will lead to a $10.7-billion industry by 2025. While privatisations, preventative treatments and a revival of the medical tourism segment are all expected to be a part of the success story, investments and partnerships will also likely play key roles.

One such partnership is the recent agreement between Swiss pharmaceutical company Acino Pharma and Dubai-based manufacturer Pharmax, seen as having significant potential for GDP growth in the country.

“We see our partnership with Pharmax as an integral element of the next wave of expansion in the regional industry,” said Dr Andrew Bird, general manager and head of region, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Acino Pharma. “Acino has formed a lasting relationship with the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the work of Pharmax and Acino will be very much aligned with the ministry’s vision to transform the UAE into a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub and a benchmark for excellence across the region, and thereby diversify economic activity, create jobs and attract talent.”

Acino, which focuses on enhancing access to top-grade pharmaceutical products in emerging markets, has built a strong presence across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

“Our regional reputation comes from our deep commitment to the advancement of patient care and the widening of access to high-quality medicines,” said Bird. “And the primary focus is on the acceleration of time to market for products that add true value for patients and providers.”

Acino chose the UAE for its regional headquarters because of its ideal geography, and Bird believes Pharmax’s expertise will complement that of Acino in “very impactful ways”, allowing the Swiss company to further its regional advocacy for higher standards and better treatment outcomes. The agreement covers a portfolio of branded generic products in the areas of gastroenterology, pain relief and the cardiovascular system, accounting for around half of Acino’s UAE portfolio. The first locally manufactured product is expected to be available in the UAE market later this year.

“We will work in tandem with our new partner to bring our high standards and expertise to the region,” Bird added. “Pharmax Pharmaceuticals is an EU GMP-licensed international manufacturer of high-quality pharmaceuticals… and we shall [collaborate to] deliver on our customer promise that comes with our reputation of [being] a trusted partner in the industry.”

Acino’s regional presence is delivered by teams across 40 countries, with a salesforce of nearly 500 representatives and strong distribution partnerships across META. In late 2019, the company acquired Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda’s primary-care portfolio as a means of strengthening its gastroenterology, pain management, allergy and respiratory offerings.

“Following the [Takeda] acquisition, we established offices in Turkey and Egypt, where more than 180 staff support the enhancement of medical care across those countries,” Bird said. “These efforts are part of our ongoing commitment to the region, and we shall consolidate these achievements throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Acino’s approach across its operating markets focuses on the attention to patient needs at the national level, on the premise that medical needs and prevalent conditions and afflictions in the UAE may differ from those in other parts of the region, Bird explained.

“Our agreement with Pharmax has been carefully designed to cover the licensing, manufacturing, and supply of select Acino products based on the local needs of patients,” he said, adding: “Trust in medical services only comes from the consistent delivery of quality to patients. Achieving excellence is critical; and given the links between strong healthcare systems and economic stability, there has never been a more important moment to pursue that excellence.”