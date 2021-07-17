Dubai healthcare shake-up as ruler issues law to raise global status

Healthcare services in Dubai are to be shaken up with the formation of a new corporation to strengthen the emirate’s global status in medical education and scientific research.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (pictured below), Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued a new law to establish the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, while amending some regulations pertaining to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

According to the law, the Dubai Academic Health Corporation aims to advance health services in Dubai through a new academic system that integrates healthcare, medical education and scientific research.

It aims to boost Dubai’s leadership in academic education and scientific research in the fields of medicine and health sciences, as part of the broader strategy to strengthen the knowledge economy.Other key goals include attracting and retaining medical and research talent, enhancing Emiratisation in various healthcare fields and providing a supportive environment for scientific and clinical research, a statement said.

It will also work to enhance the capabilities of Dubai’s healthcare sector to prevent and treat diseases and epidemics, the statement added.

The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with managing and operating health facilities including hospitals, primary healthcare centres, specialised care centres, medical fitness centres, and public health and occupational health centres, either directly or through contracted third parties.

It will provide curative and preventive healthcare services and medical fitness and occupational health examination services across Dubai and in special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Furthermore, the corporation will develop the services and programmes of its health facilities so that they can obtain international certifications.

According to the law, the following entities will integrate and form the new corporation – DHA’s Dubai Healthcare Corporation, including the hospitals and organisational units under it, the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dubai Dental Hospital, Al Jalila Foundation, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.