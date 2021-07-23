French biopharm major picks Dubai for first Middle East office

French biopharm major Ipsen has picked Dubai for its first regional office in the Middle East and Africa to bring innovative treatments to serve unmet medical needs covering oncology, rare diseases and neuroscience in the region.

The opening of Ipsen’s regional headquarters in the Al Jalila Foundation Building at Dubai Healthcare City comes as the pharmaceutical industry has been a key focus area for the UAE, with the government implementing strategic and long-term plans to develop and grow the market.

Multinational pharmaceutical companies are leveraging the country’s robust infrastructure, economic incentives and attractiveness to top talent to manage vast regions.

Ipsen said its regional office and headquarters will help in faster access to innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs.

Addressing life-threatening and underserved diseases through transformative medicines, Ipsen’s areas of expertise include Neuroendocrine tumors which is the second most prevalent gastrointestinal neoplasm after colorectal cancer; prostate cancer, breast cancer, spasticity, and renal and hepatocellular cell carcinoma.

In 2020, Ipsen reported net sales which exceeded 2.5 billion Euros, representing 3 percent growth in sales. The company continued to increase R&D investments reaching 15.6 percent of net sales and has also made significant strides in building a rare disease franchise for the next decade.

The inauguration was attended by Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) who said: “The UAE has emerged as a global pharmaceutical hub led by an exceptional healthcare and business infrastructure, and a strong legislative environment that supports innovative and international-standard healthcare enterprises.

“Ipsen’s commitment to investing in the UAE and the region, and its decision to open its regional headquarters here is a welcome step that further underlines our nation’s rich legacy of facilitating the regional expansion of multinational firms.”

Khaled Elrefae, Middle East and Africa specialty care operations head for Ipsen, said: “The opening of our new office in Dubai is a milestone for our company. We look forward to building value through our global innovation in oncology, rare diseases and neuroscience, as we strive to contribute to the health and well-being of the people of the UAE, and the region, especially at a time when healthcare is top priority.”

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, added: “Ipsen’s decision to open their first regional office in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Dubai is testament to the growing healthcare industry in the UAE with the pharmaceutical sector being a major player.

“In Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to create a medical research innovation hub for the advancement of science, we are extremely proud that Ipsen chose our building as a base for their operations to serve patients in the region.”

Ipsen sells more than 20 medicines in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries.