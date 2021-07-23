Bahrain eases Covid restrictions by moving to green alert level

Bahrain on Friday eased restrictions related to preventing the spread of coronavirus as the country announced the move to a green alert level.

The move from orange was made following a review of the average Covid-19 positivity rates by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus.

The adoption of the green alert level follows stricter rules imposed during the Arafah and Eid Al-Adha holidays, a precautionary move announced by the taskforce.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency, the taskforce emphasised the importance of adhering to all the precautionary measures detailed within the green alert level, noting the importance of wearing masks in indoor public areas and maintaining social distancing.

Under the new alert level, cinemas, indoor events and conferences and indoor sporting events will be opened to those who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose of a vaccine and those who have recovered from Covid-19 by presenting their green shields on the “BeAware” app. A vaccinated or recovered person must accompany children under the age of 12.

The following sectors and activities will also be open to the vaccinated and the unvaccinated: Shopping malls and shops, restaurants and cafes, gyms and sports halls, swimming pools, barbershops, salons, and spas, playgrounds and entertainment centres, government centres, outdoors events and conferences and outdoor sporting events.

The green level also includes the option to attend education and training institutions, all while following necessary precautionary measures, including wearing a mask when indoors at public places and maintaining social distancing measures at all times, the statement added.