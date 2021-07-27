Kuwait announces relaxation of coronavirus restrictions

Commercial activities in Kuwait will be allowed to remain open after 8pm from Tuesday after the early evening closure, designed to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country, was lifted.

At the weekly meeting of the Kuwaiti Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, also agreed to open all activities, summits, social events, including children activities, from September 1, with the exception of large gatherings.

Head of the governmental communication centre and spokesman for the Cabinet, Tareq Al-Mezrem, added that those who are unvaccinated can enter pharmacies, cooperative societies, parallel markets, and food and catering centres, as of August 1.

It was also decided that unvaccinated people would be allowed to enter government buildings, hospitals and private medical centres.

Meanwhile, all sectors of the Ministry of Education confirmed that the next school year will start in September, following strict health and safety guidelines.

In addition, the Cabinet agreed to resume direct flights to Morocco and the Maldives.

Over 390,000 people in Kuwait have contracted coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,200 across the country.