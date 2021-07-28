Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests $250m in global biosimulation company

According to a statement on Wednesday, Mubadala and certain existing institutional shareholders of Certara, including a shareholder affiliated with EQT, have entered into an agreement under which an affiliate of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund will purchase an aggregate of 9,615,384 shares at $26 per share from shareholders in a private transaction.

The transaction is scheduled to close on August 2. EQT will remain a significant shareholder in the company after the transaction.

“We are pleased to welcome a significant new investment from Mubadala, a sovereign investor with deep expertise in life sciences that is focused on creating lasting value,” said William F. Feehery, chief executive officer of Certara.

“As a newly listed public company, we are excited by Mubadala’s recognition of Certara’s performance and position as a global leader in biosimulation, especially as we execute on our next phase of growth.”

Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894bn) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes.

Camilla Languille, head of Life Sciences at Mubadala, said: “Biosimulation is transforming traditional drug development via computational approaches that save time and cost throughout the entire biopharma R&D process.”

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.