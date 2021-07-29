Oman continues with night-time curfew to prevent further Covid spread

The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments related to the coronavirus crisis in Oman has announced that night-time curbs will continue as part of efforts to prevent its spread.

According to Oman News Agency, the Supreme Committee has decided to maintain a night-time closure of business activities and ban the movement of individuals and vehicles from 10pm to 4am with immediate effect.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al-Busaidy, Minister of Interior, to follow up updates on the pandemic, discuss protection measures and seek ways to curb its impacts. It did not say how long the curfew would remain in place.

It noted “a marked decline” in numbers of new infections, hospitalisations, patients admitted to intensive care units and deaths all over the sultanate but added that the new restrictions were needed to protect the gains made so far.

Oman has so far seen a total number of 296,000 cases, with more than 3,800 deaths.

The committee expressed appreciation to the Omani population for what it described as “great commitment” to procedures endorsed recently to stem the devastating epidemic which included a ban on movement of people and vehicles during Eid Al Ad’ha.

Members also urged all those who have not yet taken the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19 to come forward and get vaccinated.

The committee said it is currently studying suitable measures related to vaccination to secure public health, including procedures related to entry to public places and means of availing services of the public and private sectors, as well as travel measures governing entry to the sultanate.

Earlier this month, Oman announced a total lockdown during the upcoming three days of Eid Al Adha as the sultanate continues to struggle against the Covid crisis.