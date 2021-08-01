Saudi Arabia to require Covid-19 vaccine to enter ‘all places in all regions’

Saudi Arabian residents and citizens must be fully vaccinated to enter “all places in all regions of the kingdom,” the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.

From the start of August, getting an approved vaccine is mandatory for citizens and residents to enter all places, activities, events, government and private facilities, or use public transportation, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministry also called on everyone in the country to adhere to precautionary and preventative measures and comply with mask wearing and social distancing.

Saudi Arabia last week looked to impose a three-year travel ban on any citizens who violate the kingdom’s travel restrictions by visiting countries on its red list either directly or indirectly through states on the green list.

Countries on Saudi Arabia’s red list include the UAE, India, Lebanon, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and South Africa.

As of August 9, only fully vaccinated citizens will be allowed to travel abroad. Children under 12-years old, those who’ve recovered from coronavirus in the past six months, and citizens who’ve been infected with the virus and received one dose of the approved vaccines in the kingdom are exempted from the decision.

Approved vaccinations for entry into Saudi Arabia include two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Health insurance, which covers the treatment of coronavirus while abroad, is also among the latest requirements for travel.

On Sunday the kingdom also reopened its doors to foreign tourists with a vaccination certificate and present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Saudi Arabia has reported over 525,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the global pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 8,237 people across the kingdom.