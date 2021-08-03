Oman launches vaccination campaign for 12-year-old students

Oman has launched a campaign to vaccinate 12-year-old students in all governorates of the sultanate.

Dr. Lamia Al Balushi, head of the Epidemiological Investigation Team at the Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat, said in a statement to the Oman News Agency that the total number of students aged 12 years targeted with the vaccination campaign is 320,000 in public and private schools, around 90,000 of them are in the governorate of Muscat.

The campaign is expected to take three weeks to complete, ahead of the start of the new school year.

In the meantime, the health ministry continues the vaccination campaign for 18-year-olds and above; in addition to second-dose vaccination for those who completed 10 weeks from the first dose in all governorates as part of the National Campaign for Immunisation against Covid-19.

On Monday it was announced that children aged three and over in the UAE have been authorised to receive the Sinopharm vaccine.