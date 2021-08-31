Reduced fees for PCR tests in UAE another ‘positive step in economic recovery’

A move by the UAE to reduce the price of PCR Covid-19 tests nationwide will further aid economic recovery in the country, according to a leading business expert.

The cost of tests has been reduced to AED50, while the ministry also called on all centres and laboratories to issue results within 24 hours.

“Affordable PCR tests across the country will encourage additional domestic travel and once again provide a boost to domestic trade, especially between Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” Scott Cairns, founder and managing director of Creation Business Consultants, told Arabian Business.

The cost of PCR tests varied throughout the country. While Abu Dhabi issued a fixed price of AED65 in March this year, in Dubai the fees could vary from AED135 to AED150.

Scott Cairns, founder and managing director of Creation Business Consultants.

“Those in the entertainment and retail sectors will also applaud this news as some venues have introduced restrictions for attendees on the basis of either a current vaccination or negative PCR test,” he added.

For admission to some events, guests must show a green status on their Al Hosn app that is based on vaccination status and time since last PCR test.

Further, with the UAE expected to attract millions of visitors over the six-month period of Dubai Expo 2020 that kicks off at the start of October, lower cost of tests means visitors can more easily move between emirates.

“The timeliness of this announcement will also be very welcome news for those people planning on attending Expo 2020, which kicks off in a matter of weeks,” Cairns said.

Recent research from Oxford Business Group revealed that while achieving the pre-pandemic target of 25 million visits to Expo 2020 Dubai may be “ambitious”, the speed at which the UAE has vaccinated more than 60 percent of its population will do much to instil international confidence that it is a safe place to visit.

Guided by the original visitor target, it was estimated that Expo would generate $6.2 billion in GDP, driven largely by consumer spending, primarily benefitting retail, hospitality and event operators.