Global F&B giant to open Dubai tech centre to create healthier products

Global food and beverage giant Tate & Lyle has announced that it plans to opens a new centre in Dubai next week to address the growing demand for healthier products.

Opening on October 18, the new $2 million Technical Application Centre in Jumeirah Lakes Towers will see Tate & Lyle’s food scientists working with food and beverage customers to create solutions for lower sugar, fat and calories and added fibre in consumer products.

Tate and Lyle’s scientists will support manufacturers across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa to deliver successful food formulation, from ingredients and recipes to the application and sensory experience.

Dominique Floch, general manager, Turkey, Middle East and Africa at Tate & Lyle, said the centre marks a “milestone” in the company’s expansion in the region, adding: “We will be using cutting edge technology to provide our food and beverage partners with faster service and quicker project turnaround timeframes, which will be instrumental in increasing their speed to market.”

The centre aims to help manufacturers maintain the sweetness of their products while reducing sugar content and to deliver products high in fibre.

The opening comes as a report by Colliers International said the number of people with diabetes (pictured below) in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to increase by 110 percent to 82 million people by 2045, significantly impacting mortality, leading to lower productivity and increased healthcare expenditure.

A range of factors has contributed to the epidemic in the Gulf region including altered eating patterns due to increased income and urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles and increased consumption of sugar.

As a result, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) has launched a series of initiatives to monitor and cut the rate of obesity among children and adults.

Floch added: “Supported by decades of scientific research and innovation, our new Technical Application Centre will help food and beverage manufacturers reduce sugar in food and drink and provide cleaner product labels.”