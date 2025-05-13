AEON Clinic positions Dubai as global hub for longevity medicine with pioneering masterclass

AEON Clinic has concluded its Next-Generation Medicine 2025 Masterclass , a five-day programme that brought together global leaders in regenerative medicine, precision healthcare, and longevity science. Hosted across Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, the internationally certified masterclass marks a significant step forward in Dubai’s ambitions to lead in medical innovation and education.

With accreditation from both international authorities and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the event attracted over 150 medical professionals, researchers, and innovators from across the globe.

Attendees engaged in keynote sessions, case studies, and scientific workshops that explored cutting-edge treatments in age reversal, stem cell therapy, gene editing, mitochondrial medicine, immunotherapy, and photobiomodulation.

A convergence of global expertise

The masterclass featured presentations from more than 30 world-renowned experts, including Prof. David Barzilai, Prof. Brian Kennedy, Dr. Evelyne Bischof, Prof. Karim Nayernia, and Dr. Michael Weber. AEON Clinic’s own medical team, including founder Dr. Jaffer Khan, joined the international faculty in showcasing the clinic’s approach to integrating regenerative science with luxury patient care.

In addition to the main programme, 60 selected participants received exclusive hands-on training at Atlantis The Royal in specialised workshops ranging from facial harmony injectables and thread lifting to photobiomodulation and ozone therapy.

The event’s thematic tracks reflected the broad scope of modern longevity science, including:

Regenerative Medicine & Advanced Therapeutics – exploring stem cells, gene editing, and CRISPR

– exploring stem cells, gene editing, and CRISPR Precision & Functional Medicine – using genomics and AI for predictive care

– using genomics and AI for predictive care Longevity & Biological Age Reversal – diving into age-related biomarkers and lifestyle interventions

– diving into age-related biomarkers and lifestyle interventions Neurodegenerative & Autoimmune Disorders – unveiling treatments for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and more

– unveiling treatments for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and more Regenerative Aesthetics – demonstrating protocols involving exosomes, threads, and photobiomodulation

– demonstrating protocols involving exosomes, threads, and photobiomodulation Pharmacogenomics & Personalised Medicine – shaping the future of drug response analytics

By emphasising clinical translation, the masterclass aligned with AEON’s mission to embed evidence-based, preventive healthcare practices in everyday clinical settings.

Influential participation and strategic support

In attendance were high-level figures from the Dubai Health Authority, including Dr. Younis Mohamed Kazim, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector, and Dr. Latifa Ahmad Al Rustamani, Director of Medical Education & Research. Other notable attendees included Dr. Mariam Mohamed Fatima Matar, Founder & Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, alongside senior executives from Atlantis Resorts.

The event was backed by strategic alliances with institutions such as the American Board of Regenerative Medicine, Geneva College of Longevity Science, and P7Medicine, positioning AEON as the only clinic in the Middle East affiliated with ABRM.

“This masterclass represents a shift – not only in the way we treat ageing and chronic disease but in how we educate, collaborate, and evolve as a medical community,” said Dr. Jaffer Khan, Founder of AEON Clinic.

Following the success of this inaugural event, AEON Clinic has announced plans to host the Next-Generation Medicine Masterclass annually, establishing Dubai as a central node in the global movement toward longevity-first, data-driven healthcare systems.

For more information, visit www.theaeonclinic.com or contact [email protected].