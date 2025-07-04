Burjeel Holdings acquires PhysioTrio Physiotherapy Center in Riyadh

Burjeel Holdings , the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)-listed super-speciality healthcare services provider in the region, has expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia following the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Riyadh’s PhysioTrio Physiotherapy Center.

The deal was done through its subsidiary, Burjeel Arabia, and reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in physiotherapy and rehabilitation services in Saudi.

Burjeel expands Saudi healthcare footprint

PhysioTrio, established in 2013, is known for its patient care, operational efficiency, and high patients demand. It will become part of Burjeel’s PhysioTherabia network, the largest physiotherapy and wellness network in the Kingdom.

PhysioTrio is an advanced center with a strong focus on sports rehabilitation. It holds key partnerships, including contracts with the Ministry of Sport, positioning Burjeel to offer cutting-edge sports rehab services tailored to athletes and active individuals across the region.

Renowned for its leadership in sports rehabilitation and wellness, PhysioTherabia will empower the facility to scale its services, streamline operations, and better address the evolving healthcare needs of the local community. Integration into the network will also provide access to centralised protocols, AI-driven assessment tools, and standardised training programs.

Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings, commented: “Saudi Arabia represents a key pillar in our long-term growth strategy. The acquisition of PhysioTrio expands our footprint here and aligns with our vision to elevate access to high-quality, specialised physiotherapy and wellness services.”

With the acquisition of the new center, PhysioTherabia now operates 30 facilities across Saudi Arabia, including Specialist Physiotherapy Center in Mecca and eight others in Riyadh.

Abdulmohsen Al Ashry, Regional CEO – KSA at Burjeel Holdings, added: “Our expansive network provides a solid foundation to elevate the services of the newly integrated facility, enabling the delivery of advanced rehabilitation programs and strengthening access to high-quality physiotherapy care across the region.”

The new acquisition builds on Burjeel’s recent initiatives in Saudi Arabia, like the integration of Aspris Healthcare, a mental health platform in Riyadh, through its joint venture Alkalma.