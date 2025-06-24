Burjeel Holdings acquires the Medeor Hospital building in Bur Dubai

Healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings has acquired the Medeor 24×7 Hospital building, located near BurJuman Centre in Bur Dubai for AED170 million ($46.3 million).

The Medeor 24×7 Hospital served as a trusted community healthcare provider in Bur Dubai for over a decade. Prior to the acquisition, it was operated under a long-term lease agreement, the company said in a statement.

The remaining fixed rental commitment was of approximately AED343 million ($93.4 million) over the next 15 years. The strategic transaction eliminates that significant liability and replaces it with asset ownership in a high-performing and strategically located facility.

Burjeel Holdings acquires Medeor Hospital building

The hospital’s infrastructure is already optimised for efficient healthcare delivery and supports potential upgrades such as day surgeries and specialty clinics.

By securing full control of the hospital, Burjeel Holdings will ensure uninterrupted operations and avoid the risks and costs associated with relocation. It also enhances operational flexibility, allowing for future expansion, reconfiguration, and diversification of services without the landlord’s restrictions.

This acquisition aligns with Burjeel’s long-term strategy to enhance operational control, reduce fixed lease liabilities, and reinforce its asset base in strategic locations.

The hospital’s location and strong patient volumes align with Burjeel Holdings’ regional growth objectives, as it prioritises an increased presence across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, regions with strong demographic demand and high potential for scalable service delivery.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, commented: “This acquisition reflects our disciplined capital strategy and commitment to long-term value creation. By transitioning from leasehold to ownership in a key market, we reinforce our operational resilience and strengthen our platform for growth.

“Dubai, along with the Northern Emirates, remains a central focus of our expansion strategy, and securing full control of this asset enables us to deepen our presence and better serve these high-demand markets.”

Established in 2015, Medeor 24×7 Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital, offering a wide range of services, including mother and childcare, congenital malformation surgeries of the brain and spine, cardiology and various speciality surgeries. The hospital also houses a College of American Pathologists-accredited laboratory.