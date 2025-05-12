Cholesterol drugs linked to 61% lower death risk in blood cancer, study shows 

A groundbreaking study led by researchers from the University of Sharjah and the Burjeel Cancer Institute , in collaboration with prestigious international partners, has uncovered promising new evidence that statin medications – commonly prescribed to lower cholesterol – may significantly improve survival rates in patients with certain types of blood cancer.

The study revealed that patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who were taking statins at the start of modern targeted therapy such as ibrutinib were 61 per cent less likely to die from cancer, 38 per cent less likely to die from any cause, and 26 per cent less likely to experience disease progression.

Statins boost cancer survival

Notably, statin use was not associated with an increased risk of severe side effects, supporting its safety profile in this context.

The study, led by Dr. Ahmad Abuhelwa, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Therapeutics at the University of Sharjah, brought together expertise from Burjeel Cancer Institute (UAE), Harvard University, Moffitt Cancer Center (USA), and Flinders University (Australia).

Dr. Abuhelwa, the study’s lead author, said this is the first systematic evaluation of the link between statin use and survival outcomes in patients with CLL or SLL receiving modern targeted therapies.

“Our study analysed data from 1,467 patients enrolled in four international clinical trials conducted between 2012 and 2019.

“The results highlight a strong association between statin use and improved survival, opening the door for future research that could ultimately benefit patients around the world,” he said.

Dr. Abuhelwa, however, cautioned: “While these results are highly encouraging, we cannot recommend statins as a cancer treatment based on this study alone, as it is observational and does not establish causality.”

“We need future clinical trials to confirm whether statins can be used as a supportive treatment in this setting,” he said.

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of the Burjeel Cancer Institute and co-author of the study, said as oncologists, they are always looking for safe and effective ways to improve patient survival.

“This study raises an exciting possibility – that a well-known and widely used medication like statins could enhance treatment outcomes without introducing additional risks,” he said.

Dr. Karem Alzoubi, Dean of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Sharjah, said this outstanding research reflects their faculty’s dedication to producing impactful scientific studies that address pressing healthcare challenges and contribute to innovative solutions for complex diseases like cancer.

The findings of the study, which was published in the prestigious medical journal Blood Advances, have captured the attention of leading global media outlets, including The Telegraph, Daily Mail, The Independent, Associated Press, and Medscape.

The findings have also been translated into several languages, including Spanish, Polish, Bulgarian, and Japanese, reflecting their broad international reach and impact.