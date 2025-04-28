Dubai Health Authority integrates AI into NABIDH to boost patient data security

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the ‘NABIDH’ system to enhance patient data security and privacy, in cooperation with Imprivata.

NABIDH, which stands for Network and Analysis Backbone for Integrated Dubai Health, is a cornerstone of DHA’s strategy to digitise healthcare services.

Dubai enhances medical data

The initiative ensures that each patient has a single, comprehensive electronic medical file accessible across all healthcare providers in Dubai.

The milestone reflects DHA’s leadership in digital health transformation and its commitment to adopting advanced digital healthcare solutions.

The move also supports Dubai’s objective of becoming the smartest city in the world, where AI serves as a strategic partner in shaping the future of healthcare.

The announcement was made during a special event attended by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, alongside leading healthcare officials, decision-makers, and technology experts, to discuss the future of digital healthcare in Dubai.

Speaking at the event, Al Ketbi stressed the Authority’s strong commitment to safeguarding patient data and privacy through a sustainable strategic approach that embraces cutting-edge technologies.

“Integrating AI into the ‘NABIDH’ system demonstrates DHA’s dedication to establishing a safer, more efficient, and sustainable digital healthcare environment that meets patients’ evolving needs,” he said.

He also emphasised DHA’s efforts in building a comprehensive healthcare system that adheres to the highest global standards in patient data protection.

Al Ketbi also reaffirmed DHA’s commitment to investing in advanced digital solutions in collaboration with strategic partners to strengthen the efficiency of the healthcare system.

He said the Authority has successfully unified over 9.53 million patient medical records within an integrated electronic system, linking more than 1,500 healthcare facilities to ‘NABIDH’.

Additionally, 82 per cent of Dubai’s medical workforce is now actively engaged with the system, marking a significant achievement in DHA’s commitment to comprehensive digital transformation.

The system proactively monitors and prevents unauthorised access to sensitive patient records, leveraging AI-driven analytics to detect potential data breaches in real-time, thereby reinforcing trust between healthcare providers and patients.