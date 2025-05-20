Global health leader NSF opens MENA HQ in Dubai Science Park

NSF, a leading global public health and safety organisation, inaugurated its new Middle East headquarters in Dubai Science Park.

The strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in NSF’s 40-year presence in the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to the region and enhancing its ability to serve local businesses and communities.

The new headquarters will serve as a hub for the organisation’s operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in its mission to improve human and planet health.

It will offer a wide range of services to the water industry, including testing, auditing and certification.

The hub builds upon NSF’s long-standing presence in the region, where it has certified thousands of companies and played a crucial role in elevating public health and safety standards.

James Howe, Vice President of NSF EMEA, said the new MENA headquarters in Dubai Science Park marks a pivotal moment in the organisation’s history in the region.

“This new facility will allow us to better serve our clients and partners across the region, bringing our global expertise and standards closer to local markets. We’re excited about the opportunities this presents for collaboration and growth,” he said.

A key focus area of NSF in the MENA region has been water quality and safety. Recently, its flagship health effects standard for drinking water system components, NSF/ANSI/CAN 61, has been adopted into the technical specifications of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Ahmad Onnab, Senior Manager Water, Middle East & Africa at NSF, said water safety is a critical issue in the MENA region, and the company’s new headquarters will strengthen its ability to work with local authorities, governments, businesses, and communities to ensure the highest standards of water quality, safety and sustainability.