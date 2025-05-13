Heart attacks among women in the Middle East rise 50%, new report finds

Heart attacks and strokes among Middle Eastern women have increased by 50 per cent since 2020, according to a new report by Zurich International Life Ltd.

The report also highlights a significant insurance gap, with women being underinsured compared to men.

The 2025 Customer Claims Paid Report by Zurich International Life, part of Zurich Insurance Group, is based on retail and group life policy claims from 2022 to 2024.

Rising health risks among women

It found that cancer and heart disease together accounted for almost half of all death claims in the region. Among women who claimed living benefits for heart disease, one in 10 were smokers.

Zurich reported a rise in claims this year to over $241 million, compared to $210 million last year.

Despite the increase in critical health risks, three in five women reportedly have life cover below $200,000. The average life cover for men is 88 per cent higher than for women.

“For households where women contribute to family income or lead financially, this could create serious vulnerabilities when life takes an unexpected turn,” the report stated.

The findings also reveal that life-altering illnesses are affecting individuals at increasingly younger ages.

Critical illness claims have been made by individuals from the age of 23, and life cover claims from the age of 27.

The youngest death claim was for a 27-year-old, while a critical illness claim was made for a 9-year-old child.

“In life’s most challenging seasons, we stand as a reliable partner, providing essential support to families when they need it most. Over the past three years, we’ve paid 98 per cent of life claims across 73 countries, and when all documents are in place, most claims are settled within 72 hours. Timely support can make a real difference,” Shilpa Chitanand, Head of Retail Distribution at Zurich Middle East said.

Zurich said that while awareness of health risks is growing, financial preparedness remains limited. The average age for a life cover claim is 52, and 51 for terminal illness.

“Looking at the benefit payout figures for the year, we’ve seen a sharp year-on-year increase in life and critical illness claims, possibly the most significant jump since 2020. This reinforces two truths – the need for protection has never been higher, and too many families are still acting too late,” Shilpa said.

Zurich urged residents to consider regular health check-ups, manage lifestyle risks, and secure comprehensive life and critical illness insurance.