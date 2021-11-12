How healthtech is growing the region’s orthodontic market

In the latest indicator of the growing investor-interest in healthtech in the region, Jordan-based dental technology company Eon Dental has completed a $26 million Series B financing.

The round was led by a large international medtech fund together with the Arab Palestinian Investment Company, otf Jasoor Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Spartech Ventures, and Bank al Etihad. They were joined by existing investors Hummingbird Ventures, and Silicon Badia in the financing.

Qais Sabri, co-founder and CEO, Eon Dental, told Arabian Business: “It was essential for us to identify strategic financial investors, who are aligned with our objectives and whose shared mission is to encourage the entrepreneurial ecosystem and support digital advancement.

“The premier group of entities who supported our Series B funding understand the need for such a product in the OEM market and its effects on impacting the lives of as many people as possible, beyond financial capital”.

Funding will be used to power Eon’s next chapter, further advancing its manufacturing automation and clinical services capabilities, investing and innovating in its enterprise and clinical software solutions, and strengthening its commercialisation and distribution.

“We plan to invest heavily in our product development as well as R&D to continue to strive towards providing our dentists and patients with the best clinical outcomes,” said Sabri.

“We will also be deploying sizeable resources to further automate our manufacturing capabilities and to multiply our capacity by four times to pace the exponential growth in demand. The funds will also help fuel and scale our commercial activity globally,” he continued.

Qais Sabri, co-founder and CEO, Eon Dental.

Founded in 2011, Eon Dental is a full-service clear aligner company with a worldwide distribution network and combines manufacturing services with a comprehensive, clinician-centric software solution, enabling their customers to offer clear aligners and fast turnaround times under their own brand. Eon has also established a foothold in the clear aligner market under the Eon Aligner brand.

Currently valued at $2.6 billion, the global clear aligner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 27 percent with $15.8bn revenue by 2028 driven by the growing demand for aesthetics and surge in demand for clear braces in orthodontic treatment, according to research by Grand View Research. Tech is poised to play an important role in this growth, explained Sabri.

“Technology is evolving at a much faster speed than we could have ever imagined. And in the field of medicine and medical products and/or services, technology plays an essential role in enabling better and easier access to high-quality healthcare,” he said.

“Medtech will continue to be at the centre of enabling healthcare professionals to deliver the highest levels of clinical value and patient experience. It will also guide data-driven decision-making and will further enable healthcare access to the masses,” he continued.

Eon has established a foothold in the clear aligner market under the Eon Aligner brand.

When it comes to the role of technology in orthodontics specifically, Sabri said: “Clear aligners and digital workflows are optimising inefficiencies in dental practices and deconstructing the cost barriers that have left the industry at appalling penetration rates, with less than 10 percent of patients choosing to undergo orthodontic treatment and up to 75 percent of the global population having a need for it.

“From AI to machine learning, to cloud-based solutions and telehealth, medtech will disrupt how patients interact with healthcare professionals and how they gain access to treatment. We are very excited to be part of an industry that is undergoing disruption and we look forward to having a meaningful impact on it.”

Sabri advised start-ups who are looking into Series B funding to “believe in your company’s mission and role in advancing employment and economic growth and look forward to the end goal of improving people’s lives and delivering the best experience possible for customers and stakeholders alike”.