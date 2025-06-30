Middle East pharma market to hit $36bn by 2028 as GCC accelerates innovation and manufacturing

The Middle East’s life sciences sector is poised for rapid growth, with the pharmaceutical market expected to reach $36bn by 2028, according to the latest EMEA Life Sciences Industry Perspective and Cluster Report by JLL.

Supported by major government investment in research, manufacturing infrastructure, and digital transformation, the region’s market is on track to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7 per cent from 2023.

The report highlights the strategic pivot across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to develop local capabilities, reduce import dependence, and diversify national economies.

Middle East pharma market boom

For the first time, the JLL report includes a detailed focus on the Middle East, revealing how the region is transforming into a hub for life sciences innovation, spanning biopharma research, digital health, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

These trends are reshaping demand for specialised real estate, including flexible R&D spaces, digital health facilities, and state-of-the-art manufacturing hubs.

Mireille Azzam, Head of Strategic Consulting, JLL Middle East and Africa (MEA) said: “Innovation is critical for success in the life sciences industry, and the GCC is building self-reliance by incubating innovative ventures and creating a collaborative environment to scale research and expand its pool of skilled workforce.

“From flexible lab designs and resilient building systems, the increased focus on creating spaces primed for scientific breakthroughs and growth is directly translating into a dynamic real estate market.

“The growing demand for purpose-built facilities will support groundbreaking research, advanced manufacturing, and drive digital transformation, laying a strong foundation for the future growth of the region’s evolving life sciences ecosystem.”

Key factors accelerating the industry include:

Government incentives for local drug manufacturing and biosimilar development

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for personalised medicine

Strong focus on telehealth, AI diagnostics, and remote patient monitoring

Increased venture capital funding and AI-powered innovation across labs and distribution

Strategic locations with advanced logistics and energy-efficient infrastructure

The report outlines how major GCC countries are becoming hotspots for life sciences clusters:

Biopharma R&D Dubai Science Park and Qatar Science and Technology Park are regional innovation centres Saudi Arabia is expanding its role in drug discovery through strategic partnerships

Digital Health Dubai Healthcare City, Healthpoint Abu Dhabi, and NEOM are leading the push in AI, telehealth, and health-tech startups

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai Industrial City, King Abdullah Economic City, and Sudair Industrial City offer state-of-the-art industrial parks Competitive advantages include low-cost energy, strategic geography, and high local content requirements



The shift from public or owner-occupied labs to investor-supplied real estate is solving long-standing shortages of lab space. JLL notes that demand is now focused on next-generation lab facilities, resilient building systems and more sustainable lab designs

This change is helping the GCC region align with global leaders like the Golden Triangle (UK), Johannesburg, and Singapore in life sciences innovation.

The region’s academic strength also plays a key role, with institutions like King Saud University, Qatar University, and United Arab Emirates University earning recognition in global life sciences rankings.