‘Not a magic solution’: UAE doctors warn of surging off-label use of Ozempic, Mounjaro for weight loss

Doctors in the United Arab Emirates are warning against the growing off-label use of diabetes medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss , as demand surges among individuals who are neither diabetic nor clinically obese.

Originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists – semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) – are now increasingly being used for aesthetic weight loss purposes in the UAE, reflecting a broader global phenomenon that experts say may be spiralling beyond medical control.

“Some are seeking these medications purely for weight loss,” Dr Tony Joseph, a specialist endocrinologist at Burjeel Day Surgery Center in Al Shahama, told Arabian Business. “For patients without obesity or metabolic disease, the risk-benefit ratio is unclear.”

Joseph added that while prescriptions in his clinic remain within approved indications –obesity (a Body Mass Index of 30 or higher, or 27 or higher in individuals with weight-related comorbidities) and type 2 diabetes – the uptick in off-label interest has been notable. The medications have rapidly gained popularity due to their visible results, with some patients losing more than 15 per cent of body weight in under a year.

But healthcare professionals are urging caution. The misuse of these drugs outside clinical guidelines may expose some to side effects ranging from nausea and gastrointestinal discomfort to more serious complications such as pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, and potential muscle loss.

“Long-term safety in non-obese individuals has not been well established in clinical trials,” Joseph said. “We advise caution.”

Social media hype fueling ‘quick fix’ culture

Clinical dietitians say the surge in demand is being driven not by medical referrals, but by viral social media content glamorising the drugs as easy, injectable solutions to weight loss.

“Few social media platforms have glamorised these drugs, often portraying them as magical solutions,” Ruqsar Rahman, a clinical dietitian at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, told Arabian Business.

“This undermines the importance of long-term nutrition and physical activity.”

Rahman noted a marked shift in how patients approach weight loss, with more inquiries about pharmaceuticals and fewer about dietary planning or physical training.

“The availability of these drugs has created the perception of a quick fix,” she said. “We’re seeing people bypass the fundamentals – like sustainable eating and movement – in favour of weekly injections.”

Dependency and weight regain risks

Even when prescribed appropriately, GLP-1 receptor agonists pose another challenge: maintaining weight loss once treatment stops. Both Joseph and Rahman have observed patients regaining weight after discontinuation, particularly if lifestyle changes weren’t made in parallel.

“Without long-term behaviour change, weight regain is typical once the medication is stopped,” said Joseph. “This is one of the biggest challenges we face in practice.”

Rahman likens the pattern to crash dieting, with dramatic short-term results often followed by a swift return to previous weight.

“When individuals haven’t built sustainable habits to support the weight loss, the weight often returns,” she said. “The drugs should be a stepping stone, not a lifelong crutch.”

Clinical promise – if used ethically

Despite concerns about misuse, both experts emphasised that GLP-1 drugs represent a genuine breakthrough in treating obesity – particularly in regions like the Gulf, where sedentary lifestyles and diet-related diseases are widespread.

“These medications are not a silver bullet, but they are a powerful tool,” Joseph said. “They help bridge the gap where lifestyle interventions alone have had limited success.”

Used within a comprehensive care plan that includes dietary support, physical activity, and mental health counselling, the drugs can help patients achieve long-term success. At his clinic, Joseph refers eligible patients to a multidisciplinary team to ensure a tailored and safe weight management strategy.

Rahman agreed, adding that the drugs should be framed as part of an evidence-based medical toolkit, not as cosmetic enhancements.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has reiterated that GLP-1 drugs are prescription medications and should only be used under medical supervision

“When paired with improved nutrition, exercise, and emotional health support, the outcomes can be dramatically improved,” she said. “But if we position them as cultural shortcuts, we do more harm than good.”

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has reiterated that GLP-1 drugs are prescription medications and should only be used under medical supervision. Physicians are required to follow established clinical protocols, including those issued by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO).

As interest in weight-loss injections continues to grow, doctors in the Emirates are calling for stronger regulation, better patient education, and a renewed focus on prevention over treatment.

“Obesity is a chronic, relapsing disease with both biological and environmental drivers,” Joseph said. “The emergence of practical pharmacological tools is welcome, but we must ensure they are used responsibly, ethically, and with patient safety as the top priority.”