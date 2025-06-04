UAE doctors call for precaution as heat-related illnesses soar amid rising temperatures

Medical professionals across the UAE are urging residents to take precautionary measures as hospitals report an increase in heat-related illnesses during the country’s summer months.

Dr Abdelgader Siddig, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, explains that heatstroke occurs when body temperature rises above 40°C, leading to potential organ damage and requiring immediate medical attention.

Heat exhaustion, while less severe, still presents serious symptoms including headache, heavy sweating, weakness, and nausea.

UAE summer heat safety: Doctors issue precaution advice amid rising temperatures

“Watch for dizziness, nausea, rapid and strong pulse, heavy sweating, fainting, or confusion,” Dr Siddig told Arabian Business.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Specialist Internal Medicine at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, defines heatstroke as a condition when “the body gets overheated greater than 40°C and can’t cool itself down,” noting that heatstroke involves changes in mental status while heat exhaustion does not.

Both doctors identify outdoor workers as facing the highest risk due to constant exposure to high temperatures with limited access to shade, cool water, or air-conditioned rest areas.

Children and elderly individuals also face vulnerability due to immature body functioning and physiological debility respectively.

To prevent heat-related problems, medical professionals recommend staying indoors during peak heat hours, using fans or air conditioning, wearing lightweight, light-coloured clothing, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Hydration is key

Hydration remains critical, with doctors recommending consumption of two to three litres of water daily. Dr Gupta specifies drinking “small amounts of water frequently, approximately 30-50 ml every 20-30 minutes” to replace fluid loss through sweating.

Medical professionals advise avoiding alcohol, caffeine, fried and oily foods, sugary drinks, and high-protein meats as these can increase dehydration.

For those required to work outdoors, doctors recommend loose, lightweight, light-coloured clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and sunscreen application.

“Light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton material long-sleeved shirts and pants for breathability and moisture-wicking, along with hats and sunglasses” are advisable, Dr Gupta said.

Children require particular attention, with parents advised to ensure adequate water intake, appropriate clothing, and limited outdoor play during peak heat hours. “Parents should never leave children in cars unattended, as advised by the UAE government,” he added.

Elderly individuals and those with health conditions should stay in air-conditioned environments, drink fluids regularly, and avoid strenuous exercise.

Dr Gupta recommends they “undergo regular health check-ups, and limit frequent indoor visits with friends or family members to reduce exposure to direct sunlight.”

In cases of suspected heatstroke, medical professionals stress the importance of immediate action: calling emergency services, moving the person to a cooler place, applying cool water to the skin, and offering cool drinks if the person remains conscious.

Medical attention becomes necessary when symptoms worsen or when confusion, fainting, or body temperature above 40°C occurs.

Dr Gupta specifies that “anyone experiencing a high-grade fever of 40°C, dizziness or fainting, confusion, agitation, slurred speech, or inability to sweat should go to the doctor or hospital immediately to prevent organ damage.”

Both doctors confirm an increase in heat-related cases. “Yes, with increasing temperatures, there is a rise in heat-related illnesses,” Dr Siddig said.

“Cases with high-risk groups like children, the elderly, diabetics, obese, and heart patients are seeing an increase,” Dr Gupta added.

The medical warnings coincide with the UAE’s implementation of the Midday Break, prohibiting work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12.30 PM and 3 PM from June 15 to September 15, 2025. This marks the 21st consecutive year of the initiative.

We announce the implementation of the Midday Break, prohibiting work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm, from 15 June to 15 September 2025.



Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Midday Break is rooted in a sustainability-centred approach… pic.twitter.com/lDfZaa68yX — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 3, 2025

The regulations require companies to provide necessary supplies including shaded areas, cooling equipment such as fans, adequate drinking water quantities, and hydration supplements like electrolytes approved by local authorities.

Exemptions apply to work that must continue uninterrupted for technical reasons, such as laying asphalt or pouring concrete, and activities addressing hazards or repairs affecting community services like water or electricity supply.

The Ministry monitors compliance through its system and welcomes reports of violations through its call centre at 600 590000, website, or smart application.

Companies violating regulations face fines of AED5,000 per worker per breach, with maximum penalties reaching AED50,000 if multiple workers are found in violation.

“Stay informed about weather forecasts, use cooling devices like fans or air conditioners, and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours,” Dr Siddig said, emphasising on the importance of regularly checking on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, during extreme heat waves.

“Keep well informed about the risk of heat-related health issues, take proper precautions, and seek immediate help or visit a doctor in case of an emergency for heatstroke,” Dr Gupta concluded.