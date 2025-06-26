UAE fights obesity with new guideline focused on nutrition, exercise, and behaviour change

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a National Clinical Guideline for Weight Management and Prevention of Adulthood Obesity, a major step in addressing one of the nation’s most pressing public health challenges.

The new guideline offers a comprehensive, evidence-based roadmap for healthcare professionals and aims to reduce obesity rates, prevent chronic diseases, and build a healthier, more resilient society.

It supports the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the We the UAE 2031 vision, placing prevention and wellness at the centre of national health policy.

UAE obesity guidelines

Developed by a multidisciplinary team of UAE experts and reviewed by international consultants, the guideline is structured around four integrated pillars:

Nutrition: Practical recommendations for healthy, culturally relevant diets Physical activity: Tailored exercise guidelines to support fitness and weight maintenance Behavioural change: Strategies to help individuals adopt and sustain healthy habits, while addressing psychological contributors to obesity Clinical intervention: Clear criteria for when medical or surgical treatment is needed

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that the launch of the obesity prevention guideline is a strategic step that would not only enhance public health but also improve the quality of life across the UAE. He said that obesity is a pressing public health challenge that affects all segments of society.

He said: “We are committed to equipping professionals with the latest globally recognised knowledge and tools to support individuals in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight sustainably.”

MoHAP confirmed that adult obesity rates will be a key focus in the upcoming National Health and Nutrition Survey, with results helping to shape future policy decisions and intervention programmes.

From education to early intervention, the guideline reflects a shift in the UAE’s health strategy — from reactive care to proactive, community-driven prevention — reinforcing its long-term goal of creating a culture of wellbeing.

Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Department at the Ministry, said obesity is a chronic condition that significantly contributes to the development of various non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and certain types of cancer.

She noted that addressing obesity requires a holistic lifestyle approach, incorporating sustainable behavioural and dietary changes.