UAE health ministry completes second phase of adopting ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’

As part of the UAE government’s ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme , the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said it has successfully restructured a series of key services, reducing their number by 50 per cent.

This is Phase II of MoHAP’s effort to align with the UAE programme, which aims to create a government free of unnecessary complexity, with faster, simpler, and more effective services that enhance quality of life and boost institutional efficiency.

سمعنا الجميع باهتمام.

وعقدنا الورش التشاركية.

ووظفّنا أحدث التقنيات.

لنصل إلى خدمات رقمية أسهل، وأسرع، وأبسط، وأكفأ، تلبّي احتياجاتكم وتفوق توقّعاتكم.#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#تصفير_البيروقراطية#خدمات_سهلة_وسريعة#خدمات_أكثر_كفاءة_وسهولة…

UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy success continues

In this phase, the Ministry adopted a human-centric roadmap that placed customer experience at its core. Key elements included streamlining service procedures, reducing documentation, eliminating redundant requirements, and integrating digital systems to reduce the number of smart apps in use.

The Ministry also focused on minimising time, cost, and effort for service users while enhancing interoperability with partner entities to facilitate seamless data exchange and faster access to services.

A package launched by MoHAP during this phase included licensing and accreditation services for healthcare professionals and facilities, in which they cut the number of services from 32 to just 16.

The overhaul has significantly reduced processing times, improved operational efficiency, and strengthened alignment with the programme’s overall objectives.

To assess the impact of these improvements, MoHAP conducted surveys and user experience studies, and used suggestions from both the internal teams and proactive service users.

These efforts align with the programme’s target of achieving 100 per cent elimination of digital bureaucracy by providing streamlined, complexity-free services and modernised systems. MoHAP stressed that it’s committed to supporting the UAE Government’s vision of building a more agile and proactive model, one that anticipates needs, offers innovative solutions, and delivers fast, efficient, and tangible results for every customer.

Benefits both citizens and businesses

Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said these improvements will meet the expectations of citizens, as well as businesses.

“Our approach aligns perfectly with the government’s flexible and forward-looking model for service delivery. It supports sustainable development, strengthens the UAE’s global competitiveness, and is built on innovation, stakeholder engagement, and the empowerment of high-performing teams through advanced digital tools and AI integration,” said Dr Al Olama.

“The Ministry achieved remarkable results in the first and second phases of the programme by engaging various segments of society, partners, and internal teams. We adopted a proactive approach to enhance services, streamline procedures, and improve operational efficiency, making them more accessible and user-friendly.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector and Leader of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Team at MoHAP, emphasised the participatory nature of the Ministry’s approach.

“Our service redesign efforts align with Phase II of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme,” Ahli explained. “We adopted a co-design methodology through workshops that involve stakeholders from the healthcare sector and customers themselves. By analysing the user experience, we ensured the new services are smoother, less costly, and more results-oriented, while eliminating unnecessary procedures and requirements to maximise satisfaction and customer happiness.”

Future packages

Ahli said the Ministry is in the process of launching additional packages of redesigned services, following the successful completion of the testing phase and user experience assessments. These service packages will include a wider range of priority services.

Phase II of the programme aims to achieve 100 per cent zero digital bureaucracy by removing redundant digital steps, minimising the number of smart applications, and upgrading all digital government systems. It also involves the active adoption of artificial intelligence and a fundamental shift in the culture of government work.