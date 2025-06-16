UAE healthcare giant Mediclinic merges two major Abu Dhabi hospitals

Mediclinic Middle East has announced the consolidation of its two Abu Dhabi hospitals – Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital – into a single facility at the expanded Airport Road campus.

The healthcare provider will phase out operations at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and transfer clinical services and expertise to the enhanced Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital location.

The consolidation aims to strengthen operational efficiency and service delivery.

Mediclinic creates 265-bed medical campus in Abu Dhabi consolidation

“After a comprehensive review of how we can best serve the future of healthcare in Abu Dhabi, we made the strategic decision to consolidate two of its most respected institutions – Mediclinic Al Noor and Mediclinic Airport Road Hospitals – into a single, integrated next-generation medical campus. This consolidation aligns with our long-term vision and supports the government’s ambitions for a healthcare system rooted in innovation, qualityand accessibility,” Hein van Eck, CEO, Mediclinic Middle East said.

The new consolidated facility spans more than 74,000 square metres and features 265 beds, supported by an AED 120 million investment.

The expanded campus provides patients with access to a healthcare pathway from preventive and primary care through to specialised tertiary services.

The facility brings together medical experts, medical technology, upgraded operating theatres and specialised units in oncology, cardiovascular, surgery, musculoskeletal, ophthalmology and women’s health within a multidisciplinary environment focusing on quality, safety and patient experience.

The decision reflects Mediclinic’s commitment to the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Strategic Plan and the Department of Health’s focus on healthcare services, patient safety and experience.

The company states its goal is to achieve outcomes through clinical collaboration and improved resourcing whilst delivering patient experience in a healthcare environment.

Mediclinic said Al Noor Hospital’s structural constraints limit its ability to evolve in line with Mediclinic Middle East’s vision for clinical care, patient experience and infrastructure.

The move enables Mediclinic to build upon the trust and legacy of the Al Noor name whilst providing services at a facility aligned with healthcare standards.

“This transition enables us to honour and preserve Al Noor’s extraordinary legacy while significantly enhancing patient care at the new, expanded Airport Road facility. We are undertaking this consolidation with immense care, humility and responsibility. Every patient, every team member and every relationship at Al Noor matters deeply to us. Our commitment to each of them remains unwavering, and we will proactively engage patients, staff and partners with personalised plans to ensure clarity, continuity and compassion throughout this process,” Van Eck added.

Van Eck thanked each physician, nurse, administrator, patient and family member who has used Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital, stating they are part of its legacy, which will continue in the next chapter.

“Together, we are not merely building a hospital; we are creating a future that honours our past while embracing the possibilities ahead,” Van Eck concluded.

Mediclinic remains committed to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a healthcare partner and to working with them to deliver their vision for access to healthcare through clinical excellence and regulatory enhancement.

The company describes the consolidation as an investment in value, clinical innovation and the community it serves.

The transfer of patients and healthcare teams is underway. Mediclinic will contact patients whose appointments are affected. Patients requiring assistance or information can call 800 2027.