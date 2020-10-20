By Staff writer

Dubai ruler leads tributes to UAE media chief

Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to Ibrahim Al Abed, the founder of the UAE’s state news agency WAM

Ibrahim Al Abed, founder of the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday led the tributes to Ibrahim Al Abed, the founder of the UAE’s state news agency WAM.

Al-Abed, who served for many years as the head of the National Media Council, passed away on Tuesday, aged 78.

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“Our condolences to our media sector in the UAE on the death of one of its founders, Ibrahim Al-Abed. May God have mercy on him,” he tweeted.

“Ibrahim spent five decades working tirelessly until the last day. Our condolences to his family, loved ones and friends and to all media professionals in the UAE,” he added, sharing an image of himself handing an award to Ibrahim.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also expressed its condolences on the death.

In a statement, the ministry said, “In hearts that believe in God’s judgment and destiny, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the late Ibrahim Al Abed, who passed away today.”

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the Al Abed family.

