Dubai ruler leads tributes to UAE media chief

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday led the tributes to Ibrahim Al Abed, the founder of the UAE’s state news agency WAM.

Al-Abed, who served for many years as the head of the National Media Council, passed away on Tuesday, aged 78.

تعازينا لقطاعنا الإعلامي في دولة الإمارات بوفاة أحد مؤسسيه إبراهيم العابد رحمه الله … خمسة عقود قضاها إبراهيم يعمل بلا كلل حتى آخر يوم … تعازينا لأهله وأحبابه وأصدقائه ولكافة الإعلاميين في دولة الإمارات .. pic.twitter.com/yIpydkbAAI — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 20, 2020

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“Our condolences to our media sector in the UAE on the death of one of its founders, Ibrahim Al-Abed. May God have mercy on him,” he tweeted.

#MohamedbinZayed: Our sincere condolences on the passing of #IbrahimAlAbed, a UAE media giant who dedicated five decades of his life to serving our nation. May he rest in peace#WamNews pic.twitter.com/SP8NEF2wOK — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) October 20, 2020

“Ibrahim spent five decades working tirelessly until the last day. Our condolences to his family, loved ones and friends and to all media professionals in the UAE,” he added, sharing an image of himself handing an award to Ibrahim.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also expressed its condolences on the death.

برحيل الأستاذ إبراهيم العابد نفتقد شخصية كبيرة ساهمت في التأسيس لقطاع إعلامي وطني … عمل بكل اخلاص وتفاني على مدى عقود لخدمة دولتنا … نسأل الله له الرحمة، وخالص التعازي لأهله وذويه ولكافة العاملين في إعلام الإمارات. pic.twitter.com/wZnDAu6NmW — Ahmed bin Mohammed (@AhmedMohammed) October 20, 2020

In a statement, the ministry said, “In hearts that believe in God’s judgment and destiny, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the late Ibrahim Al Abed, who passed away today.”

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the Al Abed family.