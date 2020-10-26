B20 Saudi chairman urges business world to come together after coronavirus

The world must come together to rebuild after the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Yousef Al-Benyan, chairman of Business 20 (B20) Saudi Arabia.

Giving his opening remarks at this year’s event in Riyadh, Al-Benyan, who is also CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (Sabic) commended the role governments and central banks have played in dealing with the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

However, in addressing more than 1,500 business leaders at the event, he stressed that whatever action has already been taken – the G20 previously injected around $11 trillion to protect the global economy with a clear commitment and determination to do whatever is necessary to overcome the effects of this pandemic – more will be needed, and a collective effort was required.

He said: “The measures will not be enough to fully address the structural changes this crisis is inflicting upon us. More must be done by all the actors of the world. No governments, nor business sector, or region single handedly will be able to repair the damages. This is the time when the need for global cooperation is the highest.

“We must do everything in our power to ensure global cooperation for resilience and sustainable economic growth for all. Additionally the G20 must demonstrate an unprecedented level of leadership, collaborations and engagement across all nations, governments, business and civil society.”

Held under the presidency of Saudi Arabia, this year’s B20, the official voice of the global business community to the G20, which is due to be held next month, will focus on key priority topics – digitalisation; energy, sustainability & climate; finance & infrastructure; future of work & education; integrity & compliance; and trade & investment. Women in business will be the kingdom’s signature topic and a key aspect of differentiation.

Al-Benyan explained that there has been global dialogue with chambers of commerce from 15 nations, with more than 3,500 governments a business leaders around the seven key topics. The group has published three key reports and issued 11 joint statements.

Over the past five months, in particular, there have been 41 virtual and conference calls and more than 26 outreach and advocacy meetings.

“We will not stop here. The challenges are going to remain beyond this crisis,” said Al-Benyan.

In giving the response on behalf of the G20 president, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, said: “We cannot talk about shaping new frontiers in the G20 without discussing innovative solutions that contribute to developing the financial infrastructure, improving the global trade systems, protecting the private sector, restoring capital flows to emerging markets and harnessing the digital economy tools that help us reach the desired financial inclusion.”

Earlier this month the B20 submitted its 25 policy recommendations to the G20 Leaders imploring bold, collaborative and decisive action to put growth on a resilient and sustainable path that benefits all.