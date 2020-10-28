How Saudi Arabia can become the Middle East capital for creativity

Saudi Arabia can become the capital for creativity in the Middle East, according to Abdullah Alrashid, head of programmes at the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra) .

Ahead of this year’s annual creativity festival Tanween, Alrashid told Arabian Business that the industry may be in its early stages but the potential, particularly among the young, enthusiastic Saudi audience is huge.

The flagship event, which is currently in its third season, is being held under the theme The New Next – Creativity is the Way Forward, and features high-profile speakers and a series of targeted workshops and masterclasses from October 28-31 aimed at supporting and developing the region’s creative industries.

Alrashid said: “It’s a big part of what we aspire to, particularly on the creative side. The creative industry is nascent in the kingdom. A lot of the services and professions are either not taught academically or not available in the market. There’s an economic incentive to being part of and propelling that sector.

“It’s also an extremely important language that the world speaks now – content is king. Telephone companies are becoming content companies etc. the globe is thirsty for original, unique content, people want experiences, millennials want experiences.

“All of that truly feeds into this creative sector and so Tanween is a big and ambitious platform and initiative which starts from Ithra but we hope it grows beyond the centre to the entire province that we’re in whereby this particular spot of the world can become a hub for creativity in this part of the world.

“We have amazing universities in very close proximity, we have incredible industry only less than an hour away from some of the largest companies in the world. If we can merge that with the non-profit sector then we have all three sectors talking this language and this can truly be a capital for creative output for the Middle East.”

The Tanween festival is located at Ithra, Saudi’s supersized cultural space, which is the exact same spot where the first oil field in the country was found. It knits together international and local creatives, emerging talent and creativity enthusiasts from across different sectors, including art, design, film, theatre, science, technology, food, gaming and fashion and with a focus on cross-cultural exchange.

Tanween 2020 has expanded the event’s footprint by adding a virtual offering for the first time in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which Alrashid admitted has been a blessing and a curse for the festival in almost equal measure.

He explained: “It’s definitely had an impact. I think that, as an institution that had very clear, strong plans for two-to-three years, we suddenly had to revisit all of our theatre shows, revisit all of our exhibit openings, revisit all of that.

“What it’s also had an impact on, it has accelerated our digital presence. We have always had aspirations and we’ve always had offerings, but nothing close to what we’ve been able to do this year or what we’ve committed to do.

“This has been an opportune time to reach a much wider audience in a very new channel and format, and the response has been phenomenal, that we’ve committed to do that hybrid approach going forward.”

Data shows the creative industry is one of the most rapidly growing sectors of the world economy, in addition to being transformative in generating income, jobs and exports.

According to UNESCO estimates, it generates annual revenues of $2.25 trillion and global exports of over $250 billion, and is expected to grow to around ten percent of global GDP.

The creative economy provides nearly 30 million jobs, and nearly half the people in it are women.