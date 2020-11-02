Ajman relaxes coronavirus rules to allow resumption of hotel weddings

The emirate of Ajman has announced that hotels can resume holding wedding celebrations with up to 200 guests as it seeks to ease restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has decided to allow the resumption of wedding celebrations and other occasions held in halls, hotels and houses in the emirate, effective immediately.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police and chairman of the team, said that the decision stipulates that the number of invitees should not exceed 200 individuals in venues and 50 in celebrations held at home.

He added that only five people are allowed to sit on the same table and all guests must adhere to precautionary measures adopted by the UAE such as wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

State news agency WAM quoted him as saying the decision aims to ease the restrictions on members of the community and enable them to hold weddings and events and “share their happiness with their loved ones, despite the conditions faced by the entire world caused by the coronavirus pandemic”.

The move in Ajman comes as latest UAE figures showed that over 112,546 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country over the last 24 hours.

The health ministry said in a statement on Sunday that 1,278 new cases were detected, bringin total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 133,907.

One further Covid-19-related death was recorded, taking the country’s death toll to 496 while the recovery of an additional 1,606 individuals from the virus were seen, bringing the total number of recoveries to 130,508.