ITP Live signs the Middle East’s favourite family

Coming from one close-knit family, Raghad, Rawan, Rayan, Meera and Ayla are five sisters who have a common passion for digital content creation. From the oldest sister, Raghad to the youngest, Ayla, the popular siblings are taking over the region one social media platform at a time.

With a combined following of 33 million on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, Raghad and her sisters, including twins Rawan and Rayan, have a vast fan base audience across the Arab world.

Their parents are their ultimate pillars of support as they always watch over their young creators and manage their social media accounts.

“Thanks to our fast growing audience we feel that at this stage we need a professional agency to support us and take us to the next level. And who better to do that other than the biggest talent management agency in the region, we are excited about this partnership and our future plans together”, said Fahmy Badr, father to the social media siblings.

Raghad, being the oldest of five siblings is currently a dentistry student and quite the entertainer on TikTok. You’ll find this 17-year-old frequently posting challenges, dance trends, cooking, fashion, makeup routines and the classic lip-syncing videos with her sisters. The stunning photos on @rragoode’s Instagram gives an insight to her viewers about her sense of fashion.

Iconic vlogs, challenges, TikTok hacks, shopping hauls and styling tips are a few of her most popular videos on YouTube.Bringing in millions of views and heavy engagement on their YouTube channel, Rawan and Rayan, the 13-year-old twin YouTubers are absolutely shaking up the digital world with their down-to-earth relatable and entertaining content.

The twins also have a massive passion for gaming and post their exclusive gaming content on their new fast growing channel ‘Rawan and Rayan Gaming’.

Inspired by her sisters, 9-year-old Meera, commonly known as ‘Meera Stars’, is yet another digital creator who is melting the hearts of millions. Her emotionally charged singing voice, lively personality and charming spirit truly touches the hearts of her fans.

She also entertains them on a daily basis with her TikTok and YouTube videos. At such a young age, Meera has the potential to become a global star.Baby Ayla, 1-year-old, the youngest of them all, is all over social media with her adorable videos. The little online star manages to light up the room despite being unaware of her influence.

“We have been closely monitoring the Badr sisters over the past couple of years and are very impressed in their talent and their professionalism. This representation comes as a natural next step for both of us and will help us to take another leap forward. We are really excited about Raghad, Rayan, Rawan, Meera and Ayla joining our family and are excited about the future plans for their careers,” said Executive Director of ITP Live, Ahmad Bashour.

As these five young female creators continue to flourish in their journey and empower each other as well as other young women in the Arab world, ITP Live is proud to have them on board.