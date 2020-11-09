How legal reforms further strengthen women’s rights in the UAE

Legal reforms announced by the UAE Government will provide a further boost for females living in the country, both citizens and residents, according to Rudolph Lohmeyer, partner, National Transformations Institute, Kearney Middle East.

Fundamentally, the changes announced on Saturday are further proof of the country’s commitment to promote itself as a tolerant, inclusive, global hub of trade, innovation and social progress, offering up an attractive place for expatriates to live and do business.

Lohmeyer told Arabian Business that those of most direct relevance to woman may ultimately prove most economically significant.

He said: “The provisions related to divorce, separation and the disposition of assets, and harassment and assault when taken together demonstrate the depth of commitment to maximizing the attractiveness of the country to women from all over the world.

“By attracting female entrepreneurs, innovators and professionals from all sectors even more successfully, the UAE in harnessing yet another engine of competitiveness.”

Rudolph Lohmeyer, partner, National Transformations Institute, Kearney Middle East

The reforms build on many prior moves, including the federal decree to reform childcare leave in the UAE’s private sector, increasing country’s attractiveness to young, urban professionals and families.

More generally, these reforms are yet another example of the UAE’s commitment to continuous innovation, reform and inclusive progress.

According to Kearney’s 2020 Foreign Direct Confidence Index the UAE was positioned 19th globally as the most likely destinations for FDI.

“For investors, it is this relentless dedication to substantive progress in building one of the world’s leading business environments that will continue to drive FDI attraction,” said Lohmeyer.