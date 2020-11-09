How the UAE could allay fears of a coronavirus-driven expat exodus

The new amendments to UAE’s family and personal laws are likely to help the country attract and retain some of the world’s top talent at a time when coronavirus has fuelled fears of an expat exodus, according to an employment expert.

Luke Tapp, partner and head of employment at law firm Pinsent Masons Middle East, told Arabian Business: “Attracting top talent into local businesses has been a challenge for certain sectors in the past, notably the real estate, energy and infrastructure sectors where the hiring of top talent was highlighted to be a key concern in our recent report on The Future of the UAE’s Regulatory Framework, released earlier this year.

“These sectors are highly cyclical generally and therefore in a local context, where the majority of the staff are expat employees, attracting and retaining top talent is often a business priority,” he said.

“The recent regulatory changes announced in the UAE to modernise the local legal landscape for expats are likely to have a positive impact in attracting top talent into the emirates and retaining those individuals in the UAE for the long term, which will, in turn, drive forward the economy of and confidence within the UAE and the business opportunities within the local market,” he added.

His comments come as the economic fallout from coronavirus, which first hit the country in March, saw hundreds of businesses shut down or scale back resulting in the letting go of thousands of employees, mainly expats.

In June, Oxford Economics, a global forecasting and quantitative analysis firm, estimated that the United Arab Emirates – which has a population size of 9.6 million, most of whom are non-Emirati – could lose 900,000 jobs and see 10 percent of its residents leave.

An expatriate exodus of this size would have serious implications for the UAE’s workforce and economy.

Speaking to Arabian Business in July, Christopher Payne, chief economist at Peninsula Real Estate, said the likely impact on job losses was likely to “lead some people to leave the country, which will reduce demand for housing in a region where a significant percentage of the population are expats”.

Under the legal system changes announced on Saturday, residents of the UAE will have the right to have their personal affairs dealt with according to the law of their home country instead of the UAE legislation based on sharia where women’s inheritance share is generally half that of men.

The changes cover divorce, wills and inheritance and a person’s citizenship will dictate how their personal affairs are handled.

The legal reforms are the latest move by the UAE to future proof the country’s economy for a post-coronavirus era and make it more attractive to expats.

Last month, Dubai launched a virtual visa scheme, which allows remote working professionals from all over the world to relocate to Dubai with their families with access to all services in the emirate, including schooling, telecom and services.

In September, the emirate launched a retirement programme for resident expatriates and foreigners over the age of 55.

Retire in Dubai, the first of its kind in the region, is being spearheaded by Dubai Tourism in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Dubai has also recently launched the Virtual Company Licence, which allows global businesses to access a regulated e-commerce platform populated by Dubai-based companies, while also exploring new markets and investment opportunities digitally.

The initiative, which allows investors worldwide to do business in Dubai digitally without having to live in the emirate, is expected to attract more than 100,000 companies.