‘Radical change’ needed to revive Lebanon’s job market, says ILO

Multiple crises in Lebanon will continue to put jobs and livelihoods at risk in an increasingly vulnerable and poor population, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has warned.

The economic contraction as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect Lebanon’s ability to overcome and recover from the multiple crises it is grappling with, not only in the short term but also in the medium term, the ILO said.

With the country’s unemployment rate surging past 30 percent and the embattled central bank facing an internal audit to try and foster trust with the IMF, the Beirut Port explosion on August 4, could arguably not have come at a worse time for Lebanon.

“Radical change will be needed to lift the economy out of recession, save jobs and put the country on a recovery path towards a new and better normal. A shift from the current rentier-based economy to more productive sectors and the development of a robust vision for the country – including a comprehensive national employment policy that’s based on concerted efforts by all relevant tripartite stakeholders – will be needed to tackle the multiple crises and challenges facing Lebanon,” the ILO report said.

As the crisis unfolded over the past 12 months, many business owners and managers have reduced the salaries and working hours of their employees, with some even resorting to firing staff in order to cut costs.

The hospitality and tourism sector was hard hit by the multiple crises. More than 50,000 of the 150,000 employees in the sector have been laid off since September 2019.

Lebanon has been in a state of emergency since mid-March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is compounded by the fact that it emerged during Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades, which has also induced a deep social and political crisis.

Even before these crises, the Lebanese labour market was beset by fragility, according to the report.

After a total of 94,236 people have now been infected with Covid-19 and 723 people have died, the Higher Defence Council will convene for an extraordinary session on Tuesday, with several prominent health care officials calling for a national lockdown.

However, economic bodies strongly oppose the general lockdown due to its negative impact on the business environment, which threatens to further bankrupt businesses and thus lay off thousands of employees.

According to the latest Labour Force and Household Living Conditions Survey (LFHLCS) conducted in Lebanon in 2018–19, 1.59 million individuals work in Lebanon, of which 78.1 percent are Lebanese and 21.9 percent are non-Lebanese, comprised mainly of refugees in addition to migrant workers.

Prior to the spread of Covid-19, the country’s dire economic situation had already impacted people’s lives, leaving thousands of workers either unemployed or under-employed, with reduced wages and working hours, soaring inflation, decreased purchasing power and highly restricted access to their dollar-denominated deposit accounts, the ILO said.

It added that the value of wages decreased by about 80 percent compared to the high exchange rate of the US dollar against the Lebanese pound (around LBP7,000). The minimum wage at LBP675,000, which was equal to $450 before the crisis, has become equal to $95, one of the lowest in the world.

Notably, some 819,000 workers in Lebanon are employed in six high-risk sectors – accommodation and food services, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, real estate and business activities, and arts and entertainment.

A separate study by InfoPro Research, a Beirut-based consultancy, found that one in five companies have ceased or suspended operations since early 2019, half of which were closed in the first five months of 2020.

This in turn lifted the number of people out of work to around 550,000, which equates to nearly a third of the total workforce of 1.8 million. About 350,000 jobs have been lost since the start of the recession, adding to the pre-recession unemployment figure of 200,000.