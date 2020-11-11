Abu Dhabi’s ADQ acquires stake in global agricultural giant

Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, one of the Gulf region’s largest holding companies, announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire an indirect 45 percent equity stake in agricultural giant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC).

As part of this transaction, LDC also signed a long-term commercial supply agreement with ADQ for the sale of agri-commodities to the UAE, a statement said.

LDC is engaged in sourcing, processing, storing, transporting and merchandising agricultural commodities worldwide. It posted net sales of $16.3 billion in the first half of 2020.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADQ

Upon completion of the transaction, a portion of its proceeds amounting to a minimum of $800 million will be invested into LDC to support the pursuit of the company’s long-term business plan and strategy, including the acceleration of strategic investments across the value chain, the statement added.

Completion of the agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADQ, said: “Food and agriculture is an attractive, core sector for ADQ to generate financial returns and strengthen the economic cluster locally. As one of the world’s leading agri-commodities and food companies, LDC represents a strategic investment opportunity for ADQ.”

Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairperson of LDC Holdings, said: “The transaction announced today constitutes a milestone in a decade-long strategy… We are delighted to welcome ADQ to our shareholder group as long-term partners and investors, with a common vision for LDC’s future.”

The investment in LDC further strengthens ADQ’s food and agriculture portfolio including Silal, which aims to diversify food sources and increase locally grown, raised and manufactured food, Agthia and Al Foah.

Earlier this year, ADQ also signed an agreement to acquire a 50 percent of Al Dahra Holdings, a multinational agribusiness leader that specialises in animal feed and essential food commodities.