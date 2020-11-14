Revealed: how the UAE’s $672bn nation brand compares globally

The UAE has been named as the most valuable country brand in the Middle East and North Africa, boosted by initiatives such as its mission to Mars, the normalisation of ties with Israel and Expo 2020 Dubai.

The country’s brand was ranked 18th globally, up two places from last year, and is worth AED2.45 trillion ($672 billion), according to the latest report by consultants Brand Finance.

Brand Finance, which measures the strength and value of the brands of 100 countries, noted that the UAE climbed the global rankings despite the daunting challenges and hardships related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said: “The UAE’s efforts to elevate its profile with a new nation brand identity and initiatives such as the Emirates Mars Mission and Expo 2020 have brought the UAE into the spotlight and are helping in efforts towards an improved perceptual image amongst world audiences.”

“The successful launch of the Emirates Mars Mission and the vast global media coverage of the event has been a significant factor in helping the country’s Nation Brand weather the pandemic. The mission alone has been valued as contributing some $6.8 billion to the UAE’ nation brand valuation. Given the mission’s cost of development, launch and spacecraft operations of some $200 million, the Mars mission has certainly delivered value from a nation brand valuation standpoint,” Haigh added.

According to Brand Finance, the top 100 countries in the world have suffered a monumental loss to their brand value because of the Covid-19 pandemic, amounting to $13.1 trillion.

The report estimates that the total brand value of the top 100 nation brands dropped from $98 trillion in 2019 to $84.9 trillion in 2020, with almost every nation feeling a significant impact of the health crisis on their respective economies.

Haigh said: “The downward trend of nearly all the world’s most valuable nation brands is unsurprising given the year we are currently experiencing. With Covid-19 contributing to the recent rise of protectionism, we may see a reversal of the economic growth brought about by globalisation. Having said that, optimism has certainly prevailed, with forecasts looking less dire than initially predicted, and with the announcement of a working vaccine beginning to be rolled out, the future is certainly looking brighter.”

The US and China claimed first and second position in this year’s ranking, recording brand values of $23.7 trillion and $18.8 trillion respectively.

However, the US recorded a 14 percent brand value loss to $23.7 trillion, following yet another turbulent year. Now home to both the most cases and deaths of the virus globally, the world’s largest and strongest economy continues to encounter harsh criticism and questioning on the global stage.

With Biden announced as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the country is likely to chart a new course and change many of the policies pursued under the incumbent president.

Unlike the US, China’s brand value managed to remain largely stable, recording only a modest 4 percent drop this year.

Haigh added: “We are once again witnessing China inch ever closer behind the US in our ranking of the world’s most valuable nation brands. This year has proven that there is nowhere to hide when it comes to a nation’s economic performance and China has shown its ability to recover at a meteoric pace – providing a beacon of hope that recovery can happen on the global stage too.”

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on nation brand values across the world, the top 10 – made up of Japan, Germany, the UK, India, Canad, Italy and South Korea – has recorded a brand value loss of 14 percent on average.

Ireland bucked the negative trend this year as the only nation brand in the top 20 to record a positive brand value growth, up 11 percent to $670 billion.