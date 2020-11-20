Expat job losses in Dubai force thousands to put pets up for adoption

The founder of a leading Dubai-based pet shop has revealed that the top four rescue centres across the region have been receiving on average 8,000 enquiries each per month from pet owners leaving the city and looking to put their animals up for adoption.

On the flip side, Hitesh Thawani, managing director of Precious Paws Pet Spa, told Arabian Business that they are getting around 1,500 enquiries from people interested in adopting, although he conceded that regular ‘adoption days’ are scarcely held these days as a result of the economic situation and stringent Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.

“I used to get a lot of calls, even at 2am in the morning, people saying that they had just lost their job and that, if in the next month nothing happens, we will have to go back and is there anything you can do for our pet?” said Thawani.

“There are people still adopting, however, the number of people who are leaving the country and giving away their pets is 80 percent higher than the ones looking to adopt,” he added.

Thawani said the top four rescue centres are Yanni, Red Paw, K9 Friends and the Stray Dog Centre of Umm Al Quwain.

He revealed he had personally homed around 100 pets in the last six months and admitted that the cost for expats to take pets back to their home country with them was often too great, ultimately forcing many to look into adoption instead.

According to Thawani, who is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN, it can cost up to AED10,000 to take a pet back to India; up to AED14,000 for the UK; and for places like New Zealand or the United States, it can cost as much as AED24,000.

He said: “It has been extremely difficult for pet owners.”

Hitesh Thawani, managing director of Precious Paws Pet Spa

Thawani also revealed that the regular adoption days were also suffering through the Covid-19 crisis.

“The demand for adoption days has gone down so much. Pre-Covid we used to have at least 12 stores doing adoption days,” he said.

“In the last month there were no adoption days and the month before there was just one by Dubai Pet Food in association with the Stray Dog Centre of Umm Al Quwain. Because of the scale they could operate in,” he added.