UAE’s foreign ownership move set to inspire new wave of Indian expat entrepreneurs

The UAE may have green lighted the “right vaccine” for Indian investors by abolishing the clause on local partnership, experts have predicted.

The latest move, coming close on the heels of the decisions on long-term stay visas and remote working for professionals, is also expected to lead to the next generation Lulus, Asters, Landmarks and Sobhas, successful companies set up by Indian nationals in the UAE.

Earlier this week, the UAE abolished the requirement for foreign investors to have an Emirati shareholder, meaning overseas businessment and women can now owe 100 percent of their company.

“This decision will naturally pave the way for many Indian investors to look at UAE seriously for setting up operations there,” Ashok Jha, former Indian finance secretary and a leading policy expert, told Arabian Business.

“This will also lead to many investors – Indian as well as global investors who may have been holding back their plans – to have a second look at investing in the UAE,” Jha added.

Ashok Kapoor, managing director of Organisation Pivot, a Dubai-based leading management consultancy firm, told Arabian Business: “This is a very positive development for both existing businesses and new businesses looking for a ‘hassle free’ country for foreign direct investment (FDI) from an ease of doing business perspective.”

Some of the experts said the UAE government’s move was particularly welcome as it came amid the current trend towards protectionism in many parts of the world.

“It is refreshing, given that most developed countries are moving towards ‘protectionism’,” R Guha, a leading financial sector consultant and a former CFO of a multinational company in India, said.

He also believed that this development – waiver of the local partnership clause for onshore companies – is a further development of recent announcements relating to long term stay permits, property ownership and remote working.

Guha, however, said one needs to go through the fine print for details – especially on which are the industries covered under the scheme and the new oversight mechanism to monitor such units.

Focus on manufacturing

Kapoor pointed out that unlike initiatives announced in the past by the UAE authorities, the focus this time clearly is manufacturing with investments, depending upon the sector, targeted primarily at AED15 million to AED100 million.

“The AED100 million investment guideline for the majority of the sectors will automatically attract businesses that truly believe in the UAE and are willing to scale.

“The scale will, in turn, result in increased employment opportunities for both nationals and expatriates,” Kapoor said.

Ashok Kapoor, managing director of Organisation Pivot

According to Kapoor, the timing of the announcement coming on the back of the normalisation of relations with Israel could not have been better.

“This could create the perfect technology and innovation corridor to leverage innovation from Israel and the tech and skilled manpower from India,” he said.

He added that the biggest hurdle for Indian businesses to be competitive globally, especially compared to China, has been the quality of the Indian transport and logistics infrastructure.

“While an Indian business can guarantee when a finished product will leave its factory, there is no guarantee when the product will reach or leave the ports.

“Given the outstanding logistics infrastructure that the UAE offers, Indian businesses finally have a location which can help them compete globally,” he said.

Shift towards new age business

Many analysts Arabian Business spoke to said there has been a gradual shift in the Gulf region to the knowledge-based economy and UAE government has been proactive in recognising this shift and coming up with various policy changes.

They also pointed out that there is an increased awareness among policy makers (in the UAE) to make the economy less oil dependent.

“Given these priorities, the current move to allow 100 percent foreign owned enterprises is a significant move to enable foreign direct investment inflow,” A Ramachandran, managing partner, EMA Partners, UAE, a global leadership search and advisory firm, told Arabian Business.

A Ramachandran, managing partner, EMA Partners

Ramachandran, who is also the senior partner at EMA Partners, India, however, flagged the issues of capital and talent as among the critical ones for the success of the latest move on encouraging FDI by the UAE.

“We believe that for new age organisations to thrive there are two areas which will be critical – access to capital and access to talent. There are significant funding gaps and many entrepreneurs find it difficult to fund their businesses. The other big gap is lack of high quality senior leadership talent in emerging hi tech businesses.”

Ramachandran also said that in his interactions with senior industry leaders in the UAE, he believed that strategic planning and decision making skills are also some areas that require improvement.

“Given the business friendly environment the leadership in UAE is keen on providing, we are sure that we will see significant changes in these areas as well,” he said.

Guha also stressed on the need for a bigger talent pool in the emirate to derive full advantage of the latest move to attract FDI into the emirate.

“One needs to keep in mind that trade and industry growth in UAE so far has essentially been driven by expat professionals and workers – which could mean that they cannot possibly be cost competitive compared to some Asian countries.

“As other developing countries also open up to pursue such reforms and liberalisation, a steep jump in the UAE’s economic prosperity can be expected only when the local population upgrades its skills significantly and becomes competitive,” Guha said.