Why strong leadership is needed in times of crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the necessity of strong leadership at the corporate helm.

In times of crisis, industry leaders must step up to communicate with and reassure employees and stakeholders, according to Carla El Maalouli, head of business marketing at Twitter MENA.

El Maalouli shared figures from a Twitter survey which indicated that 90 percent of users expect senior leaders to ask and answer questions about their company and industry while 92 percent expect company senior leaders to share their visions and goals of the company.

As part of social media giant Twitter’s global #LeadersForGood program, regional industry leaders came together in a live virtual panel session centred around the important role of leaders in a crisis such as the pandemic.

Held on Wednesday and moderated by Arabian Business, the panel also highlighted how the panellists have addressed issues through philanthropic efforts, from employee engagement to social and community initiatives.

The panel brought together three regional heads: Benjamin Ampen, managing director of Twitter MENA, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Mohammed Abaalkheil, vice president of corporate relations at STC (Saudi Telecom Company).

They were tweeted questions which they needed to answer, through live video, in less under two minutes.

It’s clear from the research that there is a need for leaders to reassure their stakeholders. How can you leverage Twitter to communicate transparently during crises?

Abaalkheil: Brands with purposes should not worry about assuring for one simple reason: their purpose is clearly recognised by stakeholders and more importantly by the employees and customers themselves.

Once you walk the talk, people will know you will be there for them and are coming with great solutions to make sure they overcome any issue.

Mohammed Abaalkheil, vice president of corporate relations at STC (Saudi Telecom Company)

Kazim: For the past few years, Dubai Tourism had already embraced the digital, mobile, social-first strategy and that includes how we communicate with our stakeholders.

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve utilised social media – including, of course, Twitter – to keep stakeholders updated not just about what we are doing but also what others in the tourism eco-system are doing. This ensured we could maintain a collective response to the crisis.

Of course, social media mustn’t be just something you use in a crisis. Instead, it needs to be part of our regular communication and also, it needs to complement and amplify other activities.

We’ve been holding many virtual, and recently physical meetings, with stakeholders so we can hear from them the challenges they face, the support they need and even the opportunities they can identify.

Ampen: It’s important that during these challenging times, leaders are agile and Twitter enables them to achieve this.

This year, more people are turning to Twitter to be part of what is happening than ever before. In Q3, we recorded a 29 percent year-on- year increase in global monetisable daily active users driven by conversations on current events and ongoing product improvement. This marks the ninth consecutive quarter of user growth.

Audiences on Twitter are more receptive to brand messages and are more likely to influence the attitude of others. Because of this, businesses can continue to drive results in 2020.

Our research shows that in two weeks after seeing an advertisement on Twitter, people are two times more likely than other leading digital platforms to click on links related to the advertiser and 91 percent more likely to search for information on the advertiser, compared to other leading platforms.

Were there any support initiatives which you spearheaded during times of crises?

Kazim: A key initiative has been the launching of our virtual visa programmes which offers remote workers and their families the opportunity to relocate on an annual basis.

They can take advantage of Dubai’s strong digital infrastructure, robust connectivity, safety, global networking opportunities and zero income tax for individuals.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

It was specifically developed and rolled out rapidly as a response to the global situation and we’ve had plenty of interest so far. It’s also had a really strong response on social media.

Abaalkheil: Even though we are a successful profit-making company, we need to do make sure that we have our contribution as a socially responsible company as well.

During the pandemic, STC employees raised $75,000 in a little bit more than an hour to cover the cost of 7 residential units for unfortunate families in a need of a place to stay. This was all by our employees so there is this feeling of purpose and shared values.

This was in addition to distributing 40,000 SIM cards for people to have access to the internet during the lockdown when children had to study from home.

To wrap up, what are your learnings as leaders from the past year and how will it help planning for 2021?

Ampen: At Twitter, we have seen how conversations can make a difference.

We’ve been inspired by the organisations who have stepped up over the past months to lead the way for others. They have not only made a difference in their community, they’ve also taken actions to strengthen their relevance over both the short and long term.

I would like to finish with three recommendations for leaders and brands on how to communicate on an engagement platform:

First, leading brands take the time to understand their customers’ mindset before jumping in to help. People are telling organisations that they don’t want business as usual, they want their business to be credible, to be communicative, supportive and people-centric.

Second, leading with purpose is key. More people are explicitly choosing brands based on the positive impact they have on society. There’s never been a more critical time for brands to articulate their ideas and, most importantly, act on them.

Third, lead by example. Leaders find a way to give more even in the face of a challenging business environment. Leading by example can include providing useful information to help navigate uncertainty and remain calm but it can also include broadcasting any initiatives you’ve launched that address issues customers have raised.

Benjamin Ampen, managing director of Twitter MENA

Kazim: Something I already knew but that has been underlined is the resilience of the tourism and hospitality sector. This includes the way which many pivoted to a bigger focus on domestic tourism and quickly mobilised to implement health and safety measures.

I think that the ability to adapt to changing situations will be critical going into 2021 as the global recovery continues.

The past year has also been a reminder of the value of having strong safety measures. Dubai was quickly able to demonstrate the effectiveness of health and safety measures including through the Dubai Assured programme and the Safe Travel stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Going forward, even when vaccines are eventually rolled out and the pandemic passes, health and safety will remain a high priority for travellers.

Abaalkheil: It confirms some of the things we’ve delivered and always talk about which are:

Daring to take the right decision, daring to be innovative, daring to make mistakes and fixing those mistakes as we go.

The ability to learn fast: you are in a situation where quick decisions and adjustments have to be made under clear leadership.

Accountability versus responsibility: All the organisation is responsible but accountability is based on situational leadership as well and this has very much been exemplified this year.

For example, our employees were the main concern of our group CEO this year: looking after them, making sure they are safe and they have access to what they need to work from home.