Indian tech start-up in talks to help tackle air pollution in Saudi Arabia

Alcodex, an Indian start-up operating IoT (internet of things)-based weather monitoring solutions, is in advanced stage of discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment for a deal to supply and implement air quality monitoring systems across the kingdom.

The project, aimed at controlling both outdoor and indoor pollution, is proposed to be implemented in phases covering a vast number of facilities in the country.

“We expect a decision on the deal (with Saudi environment ministry officials) soon,” Arjun Varma, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Alcodex, told Arabian Business.

“The biggest advantage of our air quality monitoring devices is that they are portable and can be operated by any mode of power, including solar. This enables their use even in remote or desert areas,” Arjun said.

He declined to disclose the value or tenure of the proposed project with the Saudi ministry.

Arjun Varma, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Alcodex

“We have a wide range of systems and devices with a price range of $10,000 to $60,000 per unit,” he said.

Arjun said if finalised, the company expected the project to be implemented in phases, adding that Alcodex is currently also in talks to implement their air quality monitoring systems in a couple of large private projects in Oman.

“For the Oman projects, we are actually teaming up with a leading Indian telecommunication company which will be implementing the entire communication and related network of them,” he said.

Alcodex has also developed systems and devices for monitoring of soil, water and community environment.

“Our AgriU systems and devices help farmers and growers with real time, hyperlocal agronomics data for precision farming, while the HydroU solutions are for real time water quality monitoring which has applications ranging from big dams and water distribution networks to even residential area overhead tanks,” Arjun said.