UAE President hails coronavirus response but admits it’s ‘changed everything’

The coronavirus pandemic has “changed everything” but the UAE’s response has been “exemplary”, according to the UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Addressing members of the Federal National Council (FNC), as he opened the second ordinary session of the 17th Legislative Chapter on Thursday, Sheikh Khalifa acknowledged this year’s unique circumstances in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the FNC in comments published by state news agency WAM: “You resume your work today in a time full of challenges and regional and international changes.”

He also praised the UAE’s exemplary performance in facing the pandemic and its progressive handling of the crisis.

“Since last February, we, along with the rest of the world, have been dealing with the challenges and implications posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has changed everything in the daily routine of people and nations, as well as the priorities of governments worldwide, bringing the world’s economy to a near standstill,” he said in the speech.

He added: “In this regard, the UAE’s performance in the face of this plight has been exemplary in terms of its level of progress and magnitude. This performance was enhanced and boosted by our will to continue to give. The country has provided medical and relief aid to more than 100 countries worldwide. It was also strengthened when the country moved forward with its peaceful nuclear programme by operating the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, and also with the it’s space programme with the launch of ‘Hope Probe’ to Mars.

“We have to always adapt our policy to support the foundations of security and stability of our country and region, based on the adherence to the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence and resolving differences through dialogue. In this context, the Abrahamic Peace Accord came as a tributary of peace that supports the aspirations of the peoples of the region to achieve prosperity and progress.”

Sheikh Khalifa went on to say: “Yes, our performance in facing the pandemic was exemplary and praised by the World Health Organisation, and gained the respect for the countries of the world. However, we must understand that the pandemic has not ended yet and we must continue our work to combat it. I urge all citizens and residents to renew their commitment to preventive measures, and to follow the recommendations of the relevant authorities.

“The pandemic has opened up the potential for new developments and opportunities, and we have, accordingly, restructured the government to further enable it to keep pace with the changes, to hasten its decision-making, and to seize more opportunities.”

Sheikh Khalifa’s comments came as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 136,352 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

MoHAP announced 1,305 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 163,967.

The ministry also announced one further death due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 564 and revealed an additional 826 individuals had fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 151,870.