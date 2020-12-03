UAE ambassador to the UK hails 100% foreign company ownership move

The UAE’s recent move to allow foreigners to fully own businesses in the county has been welcomed by Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK.

“This announcement not only strengthens the ability of UK businesses to emerge in the UAE, but more widely reflects the progressive and agile economic model of the UAE as a hub for global investment,” he told Arabian Business.

The new law, which allows nationals from any country to own 100 percent of businesses, is the latest move to boost the economy’s competitive edge and make the country more expat-friendly.

The ambassador, pictured below, pointed out that the UK and UAE have a “long-standing tradition” of entrepreneurship and investment and Britain regards the country as its leading Arab trade partner.

The UAE is the UK’s 13th largest export market, accounting for 32 percent of the UK’s foreign merchandise trade with Arab countries.

“In 2018, the UK became the top foreign direct investor in the UAE, a testament to the strength and the mutual trust the two countries enjoy. The 100 percent ownership model builds on this strong foundation,” said a spokesperson for the UAE Embassy in London.

“Dubai and the wider UAE have always been a destination of choice for British companies, especially now that Dubai is hosting Expo 2020, which paves the way for more opportunities to build business partnerships and exchange knowledge, expertise and flow of investments,” the spokesperson added.

There are already more than 5,000 British companies operating in the UAE.

The UAE Embassy in London anticipates a “significant rise in interest” from British companies, particularly in the SME sector, as the two governments continue to put more emphasis on supporting global business.

“On the path of its transition towards a knowledge-based, sustainable and circular economy, the UAE has recently welcomed diverse foreign businesses in these sectors, including from the UK,” the spokesperson said.

“We expect companies and entrepreneurs to capitalise on opportunities in emerging industries, particularly in AI, fintech, 3D printing, digital health, agritech, and manufacturing, to name a few.”