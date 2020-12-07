Indian jeweller to set up museum, build statue of Maradona in the UAE

Chemmannur International Group, an Indian gold jewellery retail chain which has major presence in the the UAE and Kuwait, plans to set up a museum and wax statue of Diego Maradona in the UAE, according to a top executive.

Maradona, who passed away last month, was a brand ambassador of the company, which has retail outlets in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, besides the US, Malaysia and in several states across India.

“We will set up an art gallery which will have a museum, a wax statue and a virtual reality show of the football legend in memory of Maradona, my friend, in the UAE,” Boby Chemmannur, chairman and managing director of Chemmannur International Group, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

Although Chemmannur said they are yet to decide on the location for the proposed art gallery, he hinted that it could be in Dubai and is expected to be opened sometime next year.

“Maradona has a huge fan base in the UAE and the proposed art gallery and wax statue will be our tribute to the legend as also our gift to his innumerable number of fans there,” he said.

He added that the art gallery will have a virtual reality show of the legend. “This, I expect, surely will be a great crowd puller to the gallery as visitors will be treated to some of his great games.”

Chemmannur, who brought Diego Maradona to Kerala in 2012, was planning to bring the legendary Argentinian footballer again to the state earlier this year but the plans had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Boby Chemmannur, chairman and managing director of Chemmannur International Group

He said the company, which also operates in the hospitality and financial sector, will also install a lifesize sculpture of the legend in gold, depicting the famous ‘Hand of God’ moment.

“The statue may be installed in Kerala – home to Chemmannur Group’s headquarters and a great football loving state – or in Kolkota, another football crazy Indian city which has given birth to two famous Indian football teams – Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. We are yet to decide on the location,” he said.

“We will also set up a museum in memory of Maradona in India. We are still to decide on the location for this also,” he said.

Talking about his association with Maradona, he said he was not just a brand ambassador for the group but “was also a good friend”.

“When he came to Kerala, about 80,000 people were waiting to see him. He told the audience that he came from a poor family and that he wanted to be the idol for the poor.

“This touched me and impressed me a lot. When I met Maradona for the first time, I showed him the videos of my charity work – the poor homes, the destitute homes which we run in Kerala, feeding the poor. This has really impressed him and that is how our association began and we became very close and thick friends. I even had slept in his room.”