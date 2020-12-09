Why the lure of the office is too strong for most UAE employees

Two-thirds of employees in the UAE are keen to return to the office on a full-time basis, according to the latest research from Aetna International.

The Covid-19 crisis forced companies to employ work-from-home practices and the subsequent, slow recovery process has seen more hybrid models being adopted, with employees gradually returning to the office environment.

Catherine Darroue, senior director of customer proposition, EMEA, at Aetna International, told Arabian Business: “Across the globe people are struggling and that’s the same here. I think what’s really interesting here is that quite a lot of employees want to return to the office full-time and that’s definitely more than some other markets.

“I think there’s a few reasons for that. This is an expat community so a lot of people’s relationships, friends etc are through work and therefore being at home full-time can be very challenging. I think also compared to some other markets, like the UK, where you’re commuting into London, obviously people would want to avoid that daily commute, whereas here it’s not so bad, unless you’re travelling from Sharjah maybe.”

The research – which was conducted in September and surveyed over 1,000 employees in the UAE – showed significant differences between the health concerns and stresses faced by the two groups.

Almost half (44 percent) of current remote workers cited gaining weight as a major concern, with mental health issues (40 percent) and stress (35 percent) following closely. Additionally, more than a third (34 percent) of home-based employees were worried about how their sedentary conditions could lead to afflictions of the bones, muscles, and joints. And some 29 percent expressed concerns over fatigue or lack of sleep.

But those working in the office were clear that their main anxiety lays in contracting the coronavirus. Some 46 percent raised it as a major worry, compared with just 13 percent of those working from home. And a further 27 percent of office-based employees said they were troubled by the prospect of getting flu and other seasonal diseases.

“I think the thing that came out of the research and something we’re very conscious of as an insurer is that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all and hopefully this year has accelerated the trend around flexible, agile working,” said Darroue.

Stress was the second greatest concern of office-based employees, with 41 percent bringing it up, a similar number to those working remotely; while mental health issues such as depression and anxiety were cited by considerably less (23 percent) office-based respondents, than their remote colleagues.

Darroue said: “If there’s one good thing that comes out of the year of Covid-19 it’s to hopefully remove some of the stigma around mental health issues and really shine a spotlight on that because a lot of people are struggling.”

Some 72 percent of those surveyed said they expect employers to prioritise mental health care more in the age of Covid, while 63 percent expect this regarding physical health. When asked directly whether having comprehensive health insurance is more important now than before the pandemic took hold, 76 percent said “yes” and 66 percent said their employer should be spending more on health benefits.

Darroue said: “I think there’s always scope to do more. I think we have increased our mental wellbeing proposition within our plans, but I think the other thing is not just it being there, but making sure that people know that it’s there and accessing it, communicating what’s there, leaders making sure that they’re leading by example in showing how they’re utilising it.

“This is all part of removing the stigma. I think in the past at some organisations people have been nervous about putting their hand up and saying they need help and they are struggling, they’re not coping.”