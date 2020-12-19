1.7 million fall into poverty amid ongoing Lebanon crises

A new joint study by the World Bank and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has ruled out any economic recovery in Lebanon next year and forecast that heightened poverty will continue well into 2021.

The study on Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan, the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI) and Lebanon said that Lebanon has been the hardest hit of the three countries by Covid-19, where the pandemic arrived in a country already reeling from political and economic collapse, soaring inflation and declining GDP, and soon after the Port of Beirut explosion on August 4.

One-third of Lebanese (1.7 million people) are expected to have fallen into poverty, including as many as 840,000 Syrian refugees (56 percent).

Unlike Jordan and KRI, the increase in poverty in Lebanon is not expected to abate in 2021 as the macro-economic crisis continues, the report noted. For refugees in Lebanon, UNHCR assistance mitigated around 8 percent of the increase in poverty, it added.

Funded by the Joint Data Centre on Forced Displacement, the study said that much of the potential reduction in poverty was undone by inflation which soared to 136.8 percent by the end of October.

As of November 2020, UNHCR has registered 5.6 million Syrian refugees, of which 1.5 million are hosted by Lebanon.

The study estimated economic losses in Lebanon at 25 percent of its 2019 GDP, the highest in the MENA region, with the Covid-19 crisis compounded by the economic and political crises.

Lebanon in particular has experienced a big increase in price levels, largely due to its import dependence and currency devaluation, in addition to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

The report added that the strongest driver of poverty changes in Lebanon in 2020 has been inflation.

According to the recently completed annual Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees, 88 percent of the refugee population cannot afford the survival minimum expenditure basket (SMEB), compared to 55 percent at the end of 2019.

As a result of the economic and Covid-19 crisis, almost the entire refugee population have been pushed below the SMEB of $87.

Syrian refugees in Lebanon are concentrated in agriculture, wholesale, and construction, and the Lebanese community in wholesale and retail.